‘I Had No Doubts:’ Barcelona New Signing Talks January Move

Adama Traore has opened up on his return to Barcelona in the January transfer window and says he had “no doubts” at all about leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers and heading back to the Camp Nou.

The 26-year-old came through the club’s La Masia academy before leaving for the Premier League in 2015. However, he has now returned on loan for the rest of the season, with the deal also including a purchase option.

Adama has told Barca TV that he did speak to his family about the possibility of heading back to the Catalan giants but it did not take long to make the decision to return.

“I always discuss important decisions with my family, who are always there for me through thick and thin,” he said. “However, I had no doubts this time, Barça is my home and I wanted to come back, and my family were fully behind me. It was a quick decision once I received call about having the chance to come back.”

The winger made his second debut for Barcelona in the team’s 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou. Adama picked up an assist in an impressive showing for Xavi’s side who moved into fourth place in the table with the victory.

Adama ‘Always Wanted’ Barcelona Return

Barcelona’s new signing also spoke about how he had always wanted to return to the club where he started his career. Adama has been away for seven years, after spells with Aston Villa and Wolves, but has not lost his affection for Barca.

“I am very happy to be back to what has always been my home, I have very fond memories and a lot of experiences from my time here. I was born in this city and I have always loved this club,” he said. “I always knew that I wanted to come back, but sometimes paths diverge. The main thing is that the objective was clear and I am here now, which is what I always wanted.”

Adama returns as one of the more experienced players in a youthful squad that includes impressive youngsters such as Pedri, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, and Sergino Dest.

The new signing says he will try guide the club’s young players and pass on the experience he has gained in his career so far in La Liga and the Premier League.

“Things are gradually changing for the better and I am going to contribute,” he added. “We have more experienced players, but I also hope to give the young players advice, I have played with some tremendous players.”

Traore Rejected ‘Super Offer’

Adama did have other offers in the January transfer window. Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur had made a “super offer” for the forward and talks were “very advanced,” as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona’s late approach saw Adama put a halt to those talks and listen to the Catalan giants. Adama is aware there are “more important things than money” and grasped the opportunity to play for the Catalans again.

The new signing could continue that dream if he can impress between now and the end of the season. President Joan Laporta has already said that he hopes the club can make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

