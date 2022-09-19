‘Signing for Barcelona Gave Me a Boost’ – New Boy Thrilled With Move

Robert Lewandowski has discussed his summer move to Barcelona and admits that joining the Catalan giants from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich has given him a boost.

The striker has made an instant impact at the Camp Nou, scoring 11 goals in just eight games for his new team. Lewandowski tops the early scoring charts in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Barcelona’s summer addition is currently on international duty with Poland and told a news conference that he had been given a lift by signing for Xavi’s team, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“My signing for Barça gave me a boost. It raised my self-esteem,” he explained. “I knew I had to be a differential player in the results of the matches and I’m not afraid of this role. I feel very proud of myself.”

Lewandowski also admitted he was hopeful he could finally land the Ballon d’Or, the prestigious award given to the world’s best player, now he is at the Camp Nou.

“I know that FC Barcelona is the team where more players have won the Ballon d’Or,” he explained. “I think the path to the Ballon d’Or is shorter from Barça than from Bayern.”

Lewandowski Talks Barcelona Youngsters

Lewandowski also spoke about Barcelona’s youngsters who continue to impress at the Camp Nou. The striker is playing alongside a host of teenagers such as Pedri, Gavi and Ansu Fati and is enjoying the experience.

“Pedri, Gavi, Ansu, Ferran … The number of great talents in the team is amazing. They are very talented. They are always willing to talk and are not ashamed to ask questions,” he said. “I share my knowledge with them. I can see in them all the potential and how fast they can grow. At Barcelona we have enormous potential. That environment makes me want to develop, improve and give my best all the time.”

Barcelona’s young players such as Pedri, Gavi, and Alejandro Balde have all caught the eye this season and will surely benefit greatly from playing alongside such an experienced player as Lewandowski.

Bayern Match Was ‘Big Challenge’

The only low point in Lewandowski’s brief Barcelona career so far has been the 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich. The striker failed to find the back of the net against his former employers and admitted it had been a tough game for him.

“Of course I wanted to beat Bayern . And I also wanted to score but when you talk about feelings, you can’t completely silence them because it’s not that long since I left Bayern. The match was a big challenge for me. It was impossible for me to stop all those feelings. It was more than a sports match for me, it was an emotional match,” he said. “The most emotional moment? As soon as you enter the stadium. Although it was a strange feeling to go to another locker room and warm up in another area.”

Lewandowski will have another chance to put one past Bayern when the two teams meet again in the Champions League at the Camp Nou on October 26.

