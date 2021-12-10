Barcelona Star Slammed: ‘Stronger on Instagram Than on the Pitch’

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has come in for some heavy criticism following the club’s failure to reach the last 16 of the 2021-22 Champions League.

The Catalans giants were beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich in their final group game which means they finished third in Group E behind the Bundesliga side and Benfica and now drop into the Europa League.

Memphis, who signed for Barcelona on a free transfer in summer 2021, played in all six games for the club in the Champions League but failed to manage a single goal or assist.

Former Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner has had his say on the Dutchman on German television and is clearly not impressed with his performances at the Camp Nou, as reported by Goal.

“[He shows] too little if you want to be Barca’s number one striker,” he said. “[To have] a dual-winning percentage of 27% is scary. Depay is currently stronger on Instagram than on the pitch. He has to do something about that attitude, that negative side, that gesture of his hand and act like nothing has happened. I don’t like it about him.”

Memphis Set For Spell Out

Memphis has been a regular for Barcelona this season, making 21 appearances in all competitions, and is also the team’s top scorer with eight goals. Barca have had to rely on the 27-year-old due to injuries to attackers such as Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, and Sergio Aguero.

However, the Netherlands international is now set for a spell out of the team after picking up a hamstring problem. Barcelona offered an update on his fitness on the club’s official website.

“The Dutch striker has injured the biceps femoris in his left hamstring and is out of action until he recovers,” read a statement. “Memphis started the game and played all 90 minutes, but was clearly having fitness issues at the end.”

Barcelona have stopped short of confirming when Memphis will return but it is thought he will not back until Janaury 2022. Javier Miguel at Diario AS reports the forward will be out for a month.

Xavi Facing Injury Nightmare

Memphis joins a length injury list that also includes Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Braithwaite, Pedri, Aguero, and Ansu Fati and means Xavi is facing an injury headache ahead of Barcelona’s final games of 2021.

The Catalan giants still have to play Osasuna, Elche, and Sevilla in La Liga before the turn of the year. Barcelona have also arranged a friendly in Saudi Arabia against Boca Juniors for Tuesday, December 14.

Xavi does have Ousmane Dembele available who can play in attack for Barcelona and could be joined by teenage forward such as Ilias Akhomach and Ez Abde who have enjoyed game time in the first team recently.

The Barcelona coach also has on loan striker Luuk de Jong available but has only handed the striker eight first-team minutes since replacing Ronald Koeman as coach at the Camp Nou.

