Xavi Sounds Off After UCL Defeat, Explains Why He’s ‘P***** Off’

Barcelona coach Xavi could not hide his frustation after seeing his team lose 3-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, December 8. The result means the Catalans finish third in Group E and drop into the Europa League.

Xavi spoke about his team’s performance after the full-time whistle at the Allianz Arena and made it clear he is not happy to be out of Europe’s top competition, as reported by Què T’hi Jugues.

“I’m going p***** off because this is our reality and it p***** me off a lot,” he said. “I have already told the players. Today a new era begins and we have to demand a lot more of ourselves. Today we have not competed.”

Barcelona finish their group stage campaign with just seven points from six games. The Catalans have won only two matches, both against bottom side Dynamo Kiev, and have scored just twice in Group E.

The result means Barca fail to make it out of the group stages for the first time since the 2000-01 season. It’s also just the fourth time in the club’s history that Barca have not made it to the knockout round, according to Opta.

Xavi: Barcelona Must Win Europa League

Xavi also made it clear that Barcelona must go on and try to win the Europa League after their failure in Europe’s top competition. The Catalan giants will discover their first opponents in the competition in the draw on Monday, December 13.

“Barça does not deserve this. There are many circumstances that have made us like this. I feel responsible. I thought we could compete but it has not been like that. I don’t like the word failure because if you try it you won’t fail,” he said, as reported by Marca. “Today a new stage begins and we are going to work very hard to put Barça where it deserves. The Europa League is our reality and we must try to win it. It is our goal.”

Barca have been joined in the Europa League by Sevilla, Atalanta, and Zenit St Petersburg who also finished third in their respective groups in the final round of fixtures on Wednesday.

Muller Claims Barcelona ‘Lack Intensity’

Bayern’s win means the Bavarian giants go through as group winners and with a 100 percent record. Goals from Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, and Jamal Musiala did the damage for the hosts at a snowy Allianz Arena.

Goalscorer Muller spoke to DAZN after the match and offered his thoughts on why Barca are struggling, particularly in the Champions League, as reported by journalist Alex Truica.

“I think Barça can’t cope with the intensity,” he said. “Technically, they have it all, they are great players tactically and technically. But they can’t cope with the intensity in top football.”

The result means Xavi has now suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time as Barca boss. The Catalan giants return to action on Sunday, December 12 with a trip to Osasuna in La Liga.

