‘Today I Must Say Goodbye:’ Barcelona Star Confirms Exit

Riqui Puig has sent an emotional message to Barcelona supporters after confirming his time at the club is over after completing a move to Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy.

The midfielder took to social media to say a fond farewell to supporters as he embarks on a new challenge in the United States.

“Today I must say goodbye to all of you, to my home, my colours and to part of my life,” he wrote. “Coming from a culé family, I never thought that one day I would end up playing in Camp Nou. It was with work and dedication that my childhood dreams became true. I am proud to say that I accomplished my biggest dream. I’d like to say to all the fans, that I have felt your support every minute that I have worn this shirt.”

The 22-year-old leaves after making a total of 57 games for the club and winning a Copa del Rey title and a La Liga crown. Puig also took time out to thank the staff at the Catalan giants and to share some thoughts about his future.

“I’m taking with me a lot of memories, special moments and magical nights that I will never forget. Thank you to the club’s staff, team-mates and technical staff for the constant training and help throughout the years. You all make this club great,” he added. “It is now time to start a new exciting adventure that is going to challenge me to give my all. Thank you for all the support that I know you will keep giving me in this new stage of my life.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona Confirm Puig Exit

Puig is the latest player to leave Barcelona in what is turning out to be a hectic summer of transfer activity. The midfielder joins players such as Philippe Coutinho, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, and Ferran Jutgla in leaving the club.

Barcelona confirmed details of the youngster’s move on the club’s official website.

“FC Barcelona and Los Angeles Galaxy have reached an agreement on the transfer of Riqui Puig,” read a statement. “The Catalan club reserves the right to repurchase the player and 50% on any future sale.”

Puig’s decision to move comes as little surprise as he has failed to find a regular place in the team under a succession of managers including Ernesto Valverde, Ronald Koeman, Quique Setien, and now Xavi.

LA Galaxy Welcome Riqui Puig

La Galaxy have been quick to welcome Puig to the club and are expecting the midfielder to adapt smoothly to life in a new team and a new country. Head coach Greg Vanney thinks Puig will have no problems settling, as reported by the club’s website.

“We are pleased to welcome Riqui to the LA Galaxy,” he said. “Riqui is a very technical and well-educated player with incredible experiences for his age. He will fit seamlessly into our group and style of play.”

LA Galaxy have brought in Puig after confirming earlier in the day that midfielder Rayan Raveloson has moved to French side Auxerre which has opened up an international spot on the squad.

READ NEXT: Barca Sign Midfielder on 4-Year Deal With €500M Buyout Clause