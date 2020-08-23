New Barcelona Signing Miralem Pjanic Tests Positive for COVID-19

Barcelona announced on Sunday that new signing Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the start of pre-season.

Pjanic agreed a deal to move to Barcelona from Serie A champions Juventus in July and was expected at the club in a week’s time for PCR testing ahead of beginning pre-season preparations.

However, Barcelona have now confirmed his arrival at the Camp Nou will be delayed:

“Miralem Pjanic has tested positive in a PCR taken on Saturday 22 August after feeling a little unwell. The player is in good health and is self-isolating at home. “The player will therefore not be travelling to Barcelona for 15 days, when he will be expected to report for duty with the FC Barcelona team.”

The first-team are currently on holiday after the end of their Champions League campaign but will begin pre-season training on August 31 ahead of the start of the new La Liga season on September 12.

Pjanic First Arrival of Busy Summer?

Pjanic is the first signing of what could be a busy summer for Barcelona in the transfer market. A trophyless campaign has seen manager Quique Setien fired and Ronald Koeman brought in on a two-year deal.

The Dutch coach is expected to shake up his squad and has three key targets already in Manchester City center-back Eric Garcia, Inter’s Lautaro Martinez, and Valencia defender Jose Gaya, according to Jordi Gil at Sport.

Koeman is also expected to move on some of the club’s aging stars. The departures of midfielder Ivan Rakitic and striker Luis Suarez are the club’s priorities currently, according to Marca’s Alejandro Segura.

Pjanic Arrives After Winning Another Title

Pjanic will arrive at Barcelona fresh from winning his fourth Serie A title in four years with Turin giants Juventus. The midfielder was a regular in Maurizio Sarri’s team, making 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring three times, and picking up six assists.

He is expected to go straight into the Barcelona starting XI and will replace Arthur in the squad. The Brazilian has moved the other way after a troubled campaign at the Camp Nou.

Pjanic could even form part of a new-look midfield at Barcelona. Koeman is being tipped to give Frenkie de Jong a more influential role in the team, and the Dutchman could replace Sergio Busquets in the starting XI.

