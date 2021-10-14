Barcelona Star Scores Spectacular Goal With His Laces Undone [WATCH]

Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest scored a spectacular goal for the USMNT against Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday despite having an unlaced boot.

Dest equalized for the hosts on 25 minutes after the Ticos had taken the lead inside the first minute of the match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The 20-year-old cut inside and smashed a fierce effort into the top corner, as shown by ESPN.

SERGINO DEST WHAT A GOAL 🔥 The USMNT equalize! pic.twitter.com/eVNh8R8Lym — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 13, 2021

The goal is Dest’s second international goal and provided the platform for the UMSNT to go on and pick up an important win. Dest also had a hand in the winner, playing in Timothy Weah to beat goalkeeper Leonel Moreira at his neat post on 66 minutes.

Dest will now return to Barcelona after playing in his team’s wins over Jamaica and Costa Rica over the international break. The defender was taken off against Jamaica as a precaution with a hamstring injury, and subsequently sat out the defeat to Panama, but certainly showed no signs of any physical issues in an impressive showing against Costa Rica

Dest Talks ‘Amazing Feeling’ After Scoring

Dest was happy to speak to ESPN after the full-time whistle. The full-back was named the USMNT’s Man of the Match and opened up on how he felt after getting on the scoresheet in spectacular style.

“It was an amazing feeling. I just got put inside as the defender was moving out. I had to shoot it, so I did and it went in,” he said. “Amazing feeling. I was just so happy. We needed that goal and we needed to win that game. The points are important because we all want to go to the World Cup so it was a really important goal.”

The win leaves the United States in second place in the Octagonal standings, four points behind leaders Mexico after six games played. The top two teams are scheduled to meet at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday, November 12.

Dest ‘Can Be As Good As He Wants To Be’

UMSNT coach Gregg Berhalter was full of praise for Dest after the victory and feels the 20-year-old full-back will only get better as he gains experience and develops as a player, as reported by Goal.

“He can be as good as he wants to be and you saw today with his attacking play. It’s unreal. With him and Yunus on the side together, and Brenden, it’s very difficult to deal with for the opponent,” he said. “But, for Serge, it’s just hanging in there mentally, really pushing himself to be the best when he’s on the field. And I think in these moments again, we’re forgetting how young of a player he is. A lot of times, defenders rely on experience, and he just needs to gain experience.”

Dest is already a regular at Barcelona and has shown his versatility this season at the Camp Nou by filling in at left-back while Jordi Alba has been sidelined with hamstring injury.

Alba has returned to training over the international break and is expected to return when Barcelona take on Valencia on Sunday, meaning Dest should now switch back to his usual spot on the right of the defense.

