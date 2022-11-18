Barcelona Willing To Offload Summer Signing In January: Report

Hector Bellerin only arrived at Barcelona in the summer transfer window on a free transfer but could be on the move again in January if any offers for the defender arrive.

Barcelona need to trim the squad for financial fair play reasons and the favorites to depart the Camp Nou are Memphis Depay and Bellerin, as reported by Mundo Deportivo’s Gabriel Sans.

Xavi’s side are willing to open the door to a Bellerin departure “if any team were interested.” The right-back has made little impact this season and his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

The Barcelona manager has even preferred to use left-back Alejandro Balde on the right in key games this season than turn to Bellerin. One potential destination is Real Betis, where Bellerin spent the previous campaign on loan from Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also willing to let Memphis leave on a free. The club want to lose the Dutchman’s high salary, particularly as he has lost prominence at the club following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Xavi also has a fit-again Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, and Ousmane Dembele to choose from his season. His options, along with Memphis’s injury problems, mean the Netherlands international has not played since September for Barcelona.

Laporta Talks January Transfers

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken about the winter transfer window and admits it may be difficult to bring in new players because of the club’s financial position, as reported by ESPN.

The Catalans sold off some assets in the summer, the so-called ‘financial levers’, which allowed the club to bring in players such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde. However, Laporta says bringing in more players will be difficult.

“We had to make some levers, which were economic operations that saved the club from ruin, and now the club is in economic recovery, But despite that, according to the rules of financial fair play of the Spanish league, we can not sign,” he said. “Us and some other LaLiga clubs are also trying to convince LaLiga to be more flexible, and allow us other types of interpretations that can make Barcelona even stronger.”

Gerard Pique’s decision to retire may free up some space on the wage bill but it seems further exits will be needed if Barca want to strengthen the squad further.

Bellerin Talks Missing World Cup

Bellerin will get some time off during the World Cup. He has not been included in the Spain squad and has revealed that he has mixed feelings about missing the tournament in Qatar, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“As a footballer, not being in Qatar and in the national team is something that saddens me, but there is a part of me that is happy. I don’t know if I would be able to enjoy the burden of the 6,500 deceased people who have participated in the process of the soccer World Cup,” he said. “People from countries like Pakistan or Bangladesh, the majority of them men between 30 and 40 years of age who were only looking for a decent life for themselves and their families.”

Barcelona still have eight players in the Spain squad. Alejandro Balde has been a late call up to replace the injured Jose Luis Gaya. The teenager joins Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati, Jordi Alba, Pedri and Gavi in Luis Enrique’s squad

