Barcelona Star Vows To Shave Head If Spain Wins Euro 2020

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has vowed to shave his head if Spain wins Euro 2020 after helping La Roja make it through to the semi-finals of the competition.

The 18-year-old has played a key role for Luis Enrique’s side who will play Italy for a place in the final at Wembley Stadium. Pedri spoke about his team’s progress and how he plans to celebrate if his Spain team does go all the way in an interview with Deportes Cuatro.

“I’m a little tired, but at 18 I have the strength for much more,” he said. “All the teams are good. Everyone can eliminate everyone and it will be a great game. It is a dream to be able to wear the Barça and Spain shirt. I hope I can enjoy it [the semi-final]. If we win the European Championship I will shave my head.”

Pedri came into the tournament after playing 52 times for Barcelona in all competitions in what was his debut season with the Catalan giants following a move from Las Palmas. He has gone on to start all five of Spain’s matches at Euro 2020 and has been one of the team’s brightest performers.

Pedri Catching The Eye

There’s no doubt that Pedri has caught the eye this summer. The 18-year-old has covered more distance than any other player at the tournament so far, according to ESPN FC.

Pedri also made history when he featured in Spain’s opening group match against Sweden, becoming the youngest player ever to play for La Roja at a European Championship at the age of 18 years and 201 days.

Anothe record followed when Pedri started Spain’s last 16 clash against Croatia, as shown by Opta.

1 – At 18 years and 215 days, @Pedri becomes the youngest ever player to start a knockout game in a European Championship, overtaking the record of Wayne Rooney (18y 244d v Portugal in 2004). #EURO2020 #CRO #ESP. Youth.

Manager Luis Enrique has been full of praise for the youngster and has played down concerns over fatigue after making the Barcelona midfielder a regular in his midfield, as reported by Marca.

“Facts define a situation better than words. Pedri is a unique player, a footballer unlike anything else,” he said. “I see him very fresh and I see him fresh even when he plays ping-pong, which by the way I see him doing very well at.”

Spain teammate and Alvaro Morata has also been impressed by the teenager during the tournament and is predicting big things for Pedri. He told El Larguero he had been “amazed” by the midfielder and believes he will “undoubtedly be one of the best players in the history of Spain.”

Barcelona Heading For Pedri Row?

Pedri will head off on international duty again after Euro 2020 after being named in the Spain squad for the Tokyo Olympics. The teenager has been called into the 22 along with Barca teammates Oscar Mingueza and Eric Garcia.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡¡ESTA ES NUESTRA SELECCIÓN OLÍMPICA!!! 👥 22 jugadores conforman la lista de Luis de la Fuente para disputar los Juegos Olímpicos de #Tokyo2020. 🌟 ¡¡Llegó la hora de soñar en grande!!#SomosEspaña pic.twitter.com/hFKgHC8jRe — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 29, 2021

Yet the decison to include Pedri has reportedly not gone down well with Barcelona. The Catalan giants are “not at all happy” and are worried about the youngster’s lack of rest ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, according to Marca.

It’s worth noting that Barcelona actually granted Pedri an early vacation at the end of last season after a hectic campaign with the club. Pedri missed the team’s final La Liga game against Eibar after being given permission to take a break.

Barca has even reportedly asked for Pedri to be left out of the Olympic squad because of “potential injury and overload risk.” According to Sport, the club has been told there is no chance the teenager will miss the tournament and he will play a “key role” in Spain’s bid for Olympic glory.

