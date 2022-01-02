Barcelona’s De Jong Almost Scores Goal of the Season [WATCH]

Barcelona flop Luuk de Jong made a rare start for the Catalan giants against Real Mallorca on Sunday, January 2 in La Liga and came within a whisker of scoring an early contender for goal of the season.

The Dutchman had enjoyed a curious start to the game, sending a shot out for a throw-in and then hitting the post with an effort from inside the penalty area. De Jong was then denied by the woodwork again with a simply outrageous attempt, as shown by ESPN.

Luuk de Jong almost had a goal of the year candidate 😳 pic.twitter.com/OqzTHjMYR5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 2, 2022

Opta showed how De Jong is the first Barcelona player, apart from a certain Lionel Messi, to hit the woodwork in a single game since Rafinha managed the feat back in 2019.

2 – Luuk de Jong 🇳🇱 is the first @FCBarcelona's player not called #LionelMessi to have hit two woodworks in a single #LaLiga game since 16th August 2019 (Rafinha at San Mamés). Wooden#FCB 🔵🔴#MallorcaBarça pic.twitter.com/72Qua7IRUl — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 2, 2022

Yet De Jong was not to be denied. The Dutchman broke the deadlock just before half-time to make it 1-0 to Barca. Oscar Mingueza lofted the ball into the box and found De Jong lurking at the far post and able to head the ball home.

De Jong Handed Rare Start

De Jong was handed a rare start in attack against Real Mallorca, with coach Xavi without a host of first-team players due to Covid-19, injury, and suspension. The Dutchman started in an unfamiliar XI alongside Barca B youngsters Ferran Jutgla and Ilias Akhomach in attack.

The match was just De Jong’s fourth start for Barcelona in La Liga since arriving in the summer on loan from Sevilla. His goal was only his second for the Catalan giants after opening his account in a 3-0 win over Levante back in September.

De Jong was brought to Barca by former coach and compatriot Ronald Koeman, and there has been plenty of speculation he will leave following the Dutchman’s dismissal in October 2021 and the arrival of Xavi.

Xavi was asked about De Jong’s future, and that of Yusuf Demir, at his pre-match press conference but gave very little away.

“They are part of the squad. They have contracts. They have the chance to make an impact in the games they will play,” he said. “We are also working on certain exits and arrivals and trying to adjust the salary cap but they are part of the team right now.”

Yet Barca need to sell players to make room on the wage bill for new signings Dani Alves and Ferran Torres. The Spain international has arrived on a five-year deal from Manchester City.

