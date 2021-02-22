Luis Suarez Reveals What Bothered Him Most About Barcelona Exit

Luis Suarez has been talking about his exit from Barcelona and has explained exactly what bothered him the most about his departure from the Camp Nou.

The Uruguay international left Barca after six trophy-filled years with the Catalan giants and moved to Atletico Madrid in September on a two-year deal. Suarez has told France Football that he was not happy with the reasons why he was deemed surplus to requirements at Barca.

He explained, “What really bothered me was that they told me that I was old and that I could no longer play at the high level, to live up to a great team. That’s what I didn’t like.”

Suarez has been an instant hit with the Rojiblancos, scoring 16 times in La Liga to help fire the team to the top of the table in Spain. The striker is also joint top of the scoring charts in La Liga alongside former team-mate Lionel Messi.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Suarez Missing Messi

It’s no secret that Suarez and Messi enjoyed a close relationship at Barcelona, and the 34-year-old also admitted that he has been missing the Argentina international and his family since his move.

Of course I miss him. Aside from the player that we all know, he is Leo, my friend who I am missing. Our day to day, our talks, not only about football but also about things in life. Our children would play together and got on really well, they also miss each other. We all knew that this change was going to come, and, owing to our ages, we had to prepare for it.

Messi’s own future at Barcelona is the subject of much speculation currently. The captain is out of contract at the end of the season and has said he will wait until the end of the campaign to make a decision on whether he stays at Barcelona or moves on.

Manchester City are said to be keen on Messi but will wait until he’s made a decision before considering negotiations, according to ESPN’s Rob Dawson.

PSG Wanted Suarez

Barcelona’s decision to allow Suarez to move to La Liga rivals Atletico has been questioned this season as the striker’s goals have helped fire Diego Simeone’s side to the top of the table.

The Rojiblancos paid just €5 million up front for the Uruguay international, alongside a further €6m in performance-related variables, according to Diario Sport.

Former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has also revealed that the French side were keen on signing Suarez before he joined Atletico, as reported by Chris Burton at Goal.

It was a possibility. We heard the rumours he was about to leave Barcelona, and who cannot be interested in signing one of the best strikers in world football history and the present? We tried our luck, we did not make it. He decided to stay in Spain, move to Atletico, and has proven his quality.

Barca failed to bring in a replacement for Suarez and have struggled a little for firepower this season. Ronald Koeman’s side are the top scorers in La Liga but have been guilty of wasting chances, most recently in Sunday’s costly 1-1 draw with Cadiz at the Camp Nou.

READ NEXT: Messi Sends Heartfelt Message of Support to Ronaldinho