‘In June It Will Be Easier:’ Barcelona Target Hopes For Summer Move

Barcelona target Nicolas Tagliafico is optimistic he can seal a move to the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window after seeing a potential winter transfer break down.

Tagliafico has told TNT Sports that the two clubs were unable to agree a deal in January but he remains hopeful that it will be easier to seal a deal at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

“There was an interest, the clubs spoke, but they did not agree,” he said. “It was something complicated for the club at the moment, but I think surely now in June that it will be easier.”

The Argentina international has new agents and will definitely leave Ajax at the end of the season, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Tagliafico’s current Ajax current expires in 2023 which means this summer represents the club’s last chance to get a fee for the 29-year-old.

Barcelona are thought to be keen to bring in a new left-back at the end of the season to provide competition for Jordi Alba. The 32-year-old remains a key player for the Catalans but is the only senior left-back in the first-team squad.

Tagliafico To Finally Get Dream Move?

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag spoke to De Telegraaf in January to explain why his club did not want to let Tagliafico go despite interest from Barca. The Argentine had lost his place in the starting XI but the coach felt he was still an important squad member.

“We don’t want to let him go. I will definitely fight to keep him. With him there, we have seven full-fledged defenders,” he said. “Without him our staff becomes very thin. I certainly notice that it is also important for him that he also gets to play, but sometimes you end up in that situation due to certain circumstances, and then you have to exercise a certain professionalism.”

The decision did not go down well with Tagliafico who expressed his frustration at being denied a “dream” move to Barcelona in an interview with Diario AS.

“I feel that opportunities can’t be missed and it is a unique opportunity, to be able to go to a club like Barca. For me, it was a dream opportunity and they [Ajax] could not help me in the end. There wasn’t clarity from the start. There was also no clarity to tell me from the beginning that they were not going to help me,” he said. “I am disappointed because I have the feeling that my professionalism has damaged me. I always train well, never cause a problem, I have good behaviour every day.”

Tagliafico Not Barca’s Only Target

Yet it still remains to be seen if Tagliafico will join Barcelona, as the defender is not the club’s only option at left-back. Former Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon has also reportedly emerged as a potential target.

Former Barcelona defender Alejandro Grimaldo and Valencia’s Jose Luis Gaya have also been linked with a Camp Nou move as Xavi aims to strengthen the team’s defense for next season.

However, Barcelona’s transfer dealings will be affected by the club’s ongoing financial difficulties. Vice-president Rafa Yuste has already told Mundo Deportivo that “we are not going to go crazy” for any player this summer.

