Ex-Real Madrid Man ‘Would Be Happy’ to Join Barcelona: Report

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon could be on the move in the summer transfer window and has been linked with a host of top clubs including Barcelona.

The Catalans giants want to strengthen the left-back position at the end of the season, as well as providing competition for 32-year-old Jordi Alba ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Barcelona have been thinking about Reguilon as one of several possible options, and the 25-year-old “would be happy to change London for Barcelona” particularly as it could boost his chances of getting into the Spain squad, as reported by Catalunya Radio.

However, “other top clubs” are also monitoring Reguilon’s situation. Another potential stumbling block is that Real Madrid have a €40 million buy-back clause on the defender, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Reguilon joined Real Madrid as an eight-year-old and came through the youth ranks before leaving for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in 2020 on five-year deal.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Potential Swap Deal on the Cards?

Barcelona’s ongoing financial difficulties will play a role in the club’s transfer activities this summer which could also mean a swap deal involving Reguilon could be on the cards, as reported by Sport Witness.

Reguilon’s entourage are not ruling out an exit but it may be difficult for the Catalans to buy the defender outright. However, “a deal could be done by including one of Barcelona’s players as part of the move.

The Premier League side are said to be interested in both forward Memphis Depay and defender Clement Lenglet. Memphis is out of contract in 2023 which means Barca must make a decision on him this summer, while Lenglet is no longer a regular and could be tempted to depart.

Jordi Alba Talks Barcelona Future

Meanwhile, Alba has been talking about his future ahead of his 33rd birthday on March, 21. The full-back told TVE that he still feels he has a lot to give but will find it hard to finally hang up his boots.

“I feel very good, it’s a very good moment of form. I try to take care of myself. I have been in the elite for many years and I can continue to improve in many aspects of my life,” he said. “The day it comes [retirement] will be hard. I still have a lot left.”

Alba also spoke about the impact coach Xavi has made at the Camp Nou since replacing Ronald Koeman in the hotseat in November 2021.

“I knew Xavi from Barça and in the national team. His arrival as coach was extraordinary news for the dressing room,” he said. “He knows the club from the inside for the good and for the bad. That gives you a lot of confidence.”

Alba continues to be a key player for Barcelona despite his advancing years and currently tops the team’s assist charts this season alongside forward Ousmane Dembele on seven.

READ NEXT: ‘We’ve Spoken About It:’ Aubameyang Talks Dembele’s Future