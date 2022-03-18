‘He Reminds Me of Xavi:’ Dani Alves Praises Barcelona Teammate

Barcelona veteran Dani Alves has been talking about his teammates at the Camp Nou and has been full of praise for 19-year-old Spain international midfielder Pedri.

The defender spoke to Martin Ainstein at ESPN and was asked which player had impressed him the most since he returned to Barcelona for a second spell with the Catalan giants on a free transfer.

“Pedri,” he said immediately, “he thinks, he is very smart.” Alves was then asked who the teenager reminded him of and answered, “The manager. He sees things other can’t see and he does things others can’t do.”

The 19-year-old has been hugely impressive since returning to the team in January after a lengthy injury lay-off. Pedri scored a superb goal in Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Galatasaray last time out which drew praise from Xavi after the match, as reported by ESPN.

“The goal is sublime,” he said. “It’s of real beauty, the pause in the build-up … Pedri is capable of that and much more — and he’s still only 19. What a privilege. I can’t praise him any more.”

Alves Says Messi Is Lost at PSG

Alves was also asked about former teammate Lionel Messi. The Argentine is enduring a tough season at Paris Saint-Germain, who were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid at the last-16 stage.

Messi has scored two goals and contributed 10 assists in 18 Ligue 1 outings so far this season, and Alves feels he is not happy at the Parc des Princes.

“No he’s lost. Right now, Leo is lost there,” he said. “Leo always said to me: ‘where could I be happier than here?’ I’m proof of that. There’s nowhere better than here. For whatever reason Leo isn’t here today but I hope he can come back.”

Messi signed a two-year deal when he stunned the football world and joined PSG from Barcelona in August 2021. The transfer also includes an option for a third year with the French side.

Alves Confident Ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona’s next match is a La Liga Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, March 20. Los Blancos are on a five-match winning streak against their fierce rivals, but Alves says Barca can win in Madrid.

“Of course! We can beat anyone,” he added. “Right now, we can beat anyone but also being aware that you can’t lose your style. Your style is what separates you from the others.”

Barcelona head into the fixture on a fine run of form. The win over Galatasaray extends the team’s unbeaten run to 11 games and will breed confidence that the Catalans can shock the league leaders.

Alves is expected to return to the starting XI to face Real Madrid. The Brazilian had to sit out the win over Galatasaray, as he is not registered for the Europa League, but saw replacement Sergino Dest forced off in the second half with a hamstring injury.

