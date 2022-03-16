‘We’ve Spoken About It:’ Aubameyang Talks Dembele’s Barcelona Future

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he’s spoken to new teammate Ousmane Dembele about his future at the club and hopes he stays at the Camp Nou.

Dembele’s future remains uncertain as his contract expires in the summer, but Aubameyang told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, March 16 that he is hoping the duo can continue playing together after this season, as reported by Sport.

“We’ve spoken about it but it will be his decision. I would like him to stay for a year or two more. I am really happy playing with him,” he said. “He’s good, since I have arrived he’s training really well and doing well. He’s setting up goals. I didn’t have any doubts because I have known him for years. I provide the smiles because the most important thing is that he’s happy!”

Dembele has yet to make a final decision on his future, according to Marca. The 24-year-old is currently enjoying life under Xavi at the Camp Nou and has not ruled out the possibility of staying past the end of the current campaign.

Dembele & Aubemeyang in Form

Dembele and Aubameyang are two players who are bang in form for Barcelona currently. The French forward has four goals and an assist in his last four matches for the Catalan giants.

Aubameyang is also flying and has been a huge hit at the club since arriving on a free transfer in the January transfer window. The Gabon international has six goals in just nine games for his new club.

Both players will be expected to start Barcelona’s next game against Galatasaray in the Europa League last 16. The scores are tied at 0-0 after the first leg at the Camp Nou which means the tie is very finely poised.

Aubameyang also spoke about the match and offered his thoughts on how Barca can beat their Turkish opponents. He added, “We’re thinking about ourselves and how we’re going to play. The key is to play with more rhythm and intensity to try and surprise them at the back.”

Xavi Ready For Gala ‘Final’

Barcelona coach Xavi also spoke at the news conference and offered his thoughts on the game against Galatasaray. The coach admitted his team can’t afford any mistakes, per Sport.

“It’s a final. We cannot slip up, it’s all or nothing. We need more intensity than the first leg. I did not like the first half. We were better in the second half but not clinical,” he said. “We didn’t do our homework last week and now we have to win away at a tough stadium, with fans that really support the team, some of the best in Europe. It’s the same situation as against Napoli.”

The winners of Thursday’s match will progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The draw for the last eight of the tournament will be made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, March 18.

