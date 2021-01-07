Ter Stegen Sends Fans Message After Hitting Barcelona Milestone

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen had some heartfelt words for supporters after making his 250th appearance for the Catalan giants on Wednesday in a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

The Germany international sent a video message to supporters and spoke of his pride at reaching the landmark via the club’s Twitter account.

Hey guys I hope you are doing good. I just arrived to a crazy number of games here at Barcelona and I’m very happy and proud to wear the jersey of FC Barcelona. I hope there are many more to come and I wish to share many moments with you as well so stay safe, stay healthy and we’ll see you in the future.

A very special message from our goalkeeper 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/h7wFNSxvxr — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2021

Ter Stegen is now fifth on the list of all-time appearances when it comes to Barcelona goalkeepers. Victor Valdes tops the list on 535 matches ahead of Andoni Zubizarreta (410), Antoni Ramallets (387) and Salvador Sadurní (332).

Ter Stegen Happy at Barcelona

The Germany international also spoke about reaching the landmark after playing in the win at Athletic that moves Barca up into third place in the table in Spain, as reported by the club’s official website.

It’s a spectacular number. Personally, I’m very happy with my performances so far for Barça … I hope there are lots more games to come. I really want to keep on playing more. I am in the top five alongside some big legends. I’m very proud to be part of that. It is very important to keep thinking in the present. I recently renewed my contract because I want to stay here.

Barcelona announced in October 2020 that Ter Stegen was one of four players who had agreed a contract extension at the Camp Nou. The 28-year-old’s current deal now runs until 2025 and includes a buyout clause set at €500 million.

Improving Barca Face Another Tough Test

Ter Stegen and Barcelona follow up Wednesday’s win with another tough test in La Liga away at Granada. The team are now unbeaten in seven games but face a club that have only been beaten once at home in La Liga in 2020-21.

Barcelona’s away form is slowly improving after a tough start. Ronald Koeman’s men have won their last three on the road, against Real Valladolid, Huesca and Athletic, and will take plenty of confidence from their victory at San Mames.

Koeman spoke after the win, urging his side to continue in the same vein and insisting his team are not out of the title race just yet, as reported by Reuters.

That’s the way we need to continue. I felt like we controlled the game the whole time and there were barely any dips in our play. The title race is still open because the season is very long. There can be injuries, teams can have downturns and a side that looks very good can end up struggling.

Granada were also in action in midweek but were unimpressive. Diego Martinez’s men were taken to extra-time by Segunda Division side Cultural Leonesa, needing a late winner from Darwin Machis to avoid an upset.

