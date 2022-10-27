Barcelona To Sign ‘Minumum 2 Players’ After UCL Exit: Report

Barcelona may have spent big in the summer but could be set to bring in more players when the transfer window reopens in January after suffering more European agony.

Xavi’s side failed to make it out of the Champions League group stages for the second season in a row on Wednesday and were humbled 3-0 by Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans are already planning on how to react and want to add more players to the squad, according to Diario Sport. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already given the green light to the idea and wants a “minimum of two players” in the winter window.

Barcelona want to sign a midfielder to replace captain Sergio Busquets and a right-back to further strengthen Xavi’s squad. Captain Busquets has come in for criticism this season and is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are short of options at right-back. Versatile veteran Sergi Roberto has played in the position this season, but is now out with a dislocated shoulder, while Hector Bellerin arrived on a free transfer in the summer.

Bellerin struggled against Bayern and only signed a one-year deal when he did arrive which suggests he is only a stop-gap option until Barcelona can find another right-back.

Barcelona To Sign Neves?

Barcelona have already been linked with a host of midfield options, but Wolves’ Portugal international Ruben Neves does appear to be the most likely player to arrive.

Neves has already spoken of his admiration for Barcelona and how he would be unable to turn down a move to the Camp Nou if the Catalans came calling, as reported by Sport Witness.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for Barcelona? If you ask in general, all the players want to play for Barca, one of the best clubs in the world,” he said. “It’s a privilege for me to be associated with this team.”

The midfielder’s contract with Wolves runs until 2024, and it’s thought he would cost around €40 million. However, Barca could could also look to sign him on an initial six-month loan with the deal including a purchase option.

Right-Back Still An Issue

It’s not clear which player Barcelona could move for at right-back, but it’s worth noting that center-backs Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde have both played in that position this season and could continue to do so.

Araujo is currently out injured after undergoing surgery in September but once the Uruguay international returns to full fitness he will boost Barca’s center-back options with Kounde, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, and Gerard Pique also available.

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has been mentioned as a possible option for Barcelona but the Portugal international is keen to stay at Old Trafford, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Barcelona do have plenty of time to plan for the January transfer window, particularly with domestic competition set to pause in early November for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

