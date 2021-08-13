Tom & Jerry Video Of Messi, Neymar & Ramos Goes Viral [WATCH]

Lionel Messi’s shock move from Barcelona to French side Paris Saint-Germain has kept the internet busy with oodles of photos, memes and videos as the world adjusts to the move that has stunned the football world.

The 34-year-old will, of course, link up with former Barcelona teammate Neymar at the Parc des Princes as will as former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. The two players enjoyed plenty of battles together on the pitch in La Liga but will now share a dressing room.

The internet is well aware of this fact which has seen an epic meme born featuring the three stars as characters in the Tom & Jerry cartoon. The fun video shows the trio deciding on their duties such as who will takes penalties, corners, and free-kicks for PSG next season.

Messi and Ramos have already been spotted greeting each other at PSG with a picture that may take some getting used to from all football fans, not just supporters of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Barcelona Feels ‘Weird’ Without Messi

Meanwhile, Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has been talking about what it’s been like at the Camp Nou since Messi’s departure. The USMNT star told ESPN it just hasn’t been the same without the captain around.

“He’s the best player in the world. It was a shock for everyone — we wish he could have stayed. Unfortunately, he couldn’t,” he said. “At the training ground and on the pitch, you see unbelievable things. You see how he scores those goals. What you see on the pitch is the same, even when you’re that close. It’s unbelievable to see him like that. We all have him in our hearts. It’s Messi. It just feels weird because he played for so long at this club, almost his whole life, and suddenly he had to leave. But we have to focus on the new season.

The Catalans’ first La Liga game without Messi is on Sunday against Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou. The club are hoping new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia will be registered in time for the match and available to play, according to Diario Sport.

Pochettino Discusses Messi’s Debut

It’s still not clear when Messi will play his first game for PSG. The Argentine has trained with the French side this week but is not expected to make his first appearance just yet because of his involvement in the summer’s Copa America.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino offered an update on Messi at a press conference on Friday, as reported by PSG’s Twitter account. He said, “It’s the second day of training, he hasn’t played in a month. We are going step by step, getting to know each other. When he is in the best conditions, he will make his debut. I see Messi happy, content and with incredible energy!”

Messi’s PSG debut will be the first time he has played first-team football for a club other than Barcelona in his professional career. The Argentine spent 21 years with the Catalans before his shock exit.

