‘He Can’t Play Three Passes:’ Barcelona Warned Off Signing Striker

Barcelona are expected to try and bring in a new striker during the summer transfer window but have been warned off a move for Chelsea attacker Romelu Lukaku.

Former Italy striker Antonio Cassano told Bobo TV that he would not like to see Lukaku playing for the Catalan giants and explained why he thinks the striker would struggle at the Camp Nou, as reported by Football Italia.

“I’m in love with Barca’s philosophy, but if they sign Lukaku I won’t watch a game anymore,” he said. “He can’t play three passes with Chelsea where he has no competition, at Barcelona they play 55 before going for goal, how could he do it?”

Lukaku has emerged as an option for Barcelona as the chances of the club signing either Erling Haaland or Robert Lewandowski is “becoming more complicated,” as reported by Marca.

The Belgium international is now seen as a “Plan C” at Barcelona. The striker is “not happy” at Chelsea after struggling for game time and “everything indicates that he will leave London” at the end of the season.

Lukaku Likely To Leave Chelsea?

Lukaku has found it tough going at Chelsea after returning to the club in summer 2021 from Inter for a club record fee of €115 million. The Belgian managed 64 goals in 95 games during his two seasons with the Nerazzurri but has only scored 12 times in 2021-22 for the Blues.

The striker gave an explosive interview back in January to Sky Italia saying he was “not happy” at Stamford Bridge and would like to return to Inter. Lukaku subsequently apologized for his comments in an interview with Chelsea TV.

“I am sorry for the upset I have caused. You guys know the connection I have to the club and I totally understand you guys being upset,” he said. “I should have been much clearer in my message. The interview was about saying goodbye to the Inter fans and it wasn’t about trying to disrespect the fans, my teammates, the club and the manager.”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel dropped Lukaku from the squad following the interview and fined the striker. However, the Belgian has since returned to the squad after talks with his coach.

Ansu Fati Ready To Return For Barcelona

Barcelona’s search for a striker has attracted plenty of headlines throughout the current season, but the club are about to welcome back a player who could ease their problems up front.

Teenage striker Ansu Fati has been blighted by injury in recent seasons but will be in Barca’s squad for the visit of Real Mallorca on Sunday, May 1 and could get minutes. Xavi offered an update on the striker at his pre-match press conference.

“We will give the squad list tomorrow but Ansu will be in it. He’s feeling well, has good sensations, over the last two weeks we’ve seen a great improvement,” he said. “If all goes well he will get some minutes tomorrow. He’s happy, he’s smiling, I’m happy to have him back. He’s a special player.”

Fati is still only 19 and has seen his young career interrupted by several injuries but remains one of the most exciting young attackers in Europe. The forward has scored 18 times in 53 games for Barca so far and the club’s decision to hand him Lionel Messi’s No 10 shirt shows just how highly he is thought of at the Camp Nou.

