WATCH: Barcelona Legend Clashes With Messi After World Cup Win

Lionel Messi inspired his Argentina side to a place in the semi-finals of World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Friday but was spotted clashing with former Barcelona midfielder Edgar Davids after the final whistle.

Argentina beat the Netherlands on penalties after an entertaining game ended 2-2 after 90 minutes and then an added 30 minutes of extra-time. Davids, who works with coach Louis van Gaal for the Netherlands, tried to speak to Messi after the game but it ended in an angry confrontation.

Messi shares some words with Louis van Gaal and the Netherlands staff after the game pic.twitter.com/uDrKXyIf62 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

Messi played a starring role once again for Argentina against the Netherlands. The captain teed up the opening goal with a brilliant assist for Naheul Molina. The Barca legend then scored Argentina’s second from the penalty spot.

However, the Netherlands hit back late on, scoring twice to send the game to extra-time and then penalties. Messi scored his spot-kick and Argentina went on to win 4-3 and book a place in the semi-finals against Croatia.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Messi Talks Argentina Win

Messi spoke about his team’s win after seeing his hopes of winning the World Cup for the first time stay alive. The Argentina international told reporters he was angry at seeing the Netherlands equalize but is looking forward to taking on Croatia.

“We suffered when we had to. We showed we play with the same intensity, we play always, we understand every match, when to play, when to run,” he said. “When it was equalized I was angry. I don’t want to talk about the ref because you know they’ll punish you if you’re honest, if you speak the truth. The ref wasn’t at the right level. Croatia is a great team, we can say they played better than Brazil. They have a coach who knows them very well and it’ll be very tough. We enjoy this, the fans, going step by step. I’m so happy. We enjoy this, the fans, going step by step. I’m so happy.”

Croatia booked their spot in the semi-finals by dumping out favorites Brazil on penalties. Neymar put the Selecao 1-0 up in extra-time but an equalizer from Bruno Petkovic sent the game to a shoot-out and allowed the 2018 beaten finalists to prevail.

READ NEXT: Barca Star To Leave For €20M After Impressive World Cup: Report