‘World’s Worst Team’ Make Messi Offer After Barcelona Deal Ends

Lionel Messi is a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired on June 30 with an extension still yet to be announced. The Argentine is expected to stay on at the Camp Nou but his status as a free agent has already attracted plenty of offers.

One of the most entertaining has come from Brazilian club Ibis Sport Club who have previously been dubbed the “world’s worst team.” Ibis actually entered the Guinness Book of Records after going three years and 11 months without a win during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Yet that has not stopped the Brazilian outfit from trying to lure Messi to the club with an offer on Twitter. The message reads, “Hello, we are very happy because your contract is ending. Therefore, we are here with a proposal for you to play for the worst team in the world.”

Ibis then presented a series of unusual terms and conditions that Messi would need to agree to if he was to make the move.

“1-Duration of 15 years on the contract. Commencing July 1, 2021

2-Performance-based salary (on merit)

3-You can’t score many goals (cause for contract termination)

4-You can’t be a champion (reason for contract termination)

5-You can’t wear the No. 10 shirt (it’s for [Ibis cult legend] Mauro Shampoo)

6-Swear three times in the mirror that Pele is much better Maradona.”

Newell’s Old Boys Get In Touch

Messi’s boyhood team Newell’s Old Boys have also been in touch with some words to the Argentina international on Twitter. “Hi Leo, are you there?” was the message along with a picture of Messi celebrating a Barcelona goal in a Newell’s Old Boy’s jersey which he wore in tribute to Diego Maradona in November 2020.

Hola Leo, estás ahí? En Argentina recién ahora es 1 de julio… (El que no arriesga no gana 👀) https://t.co/aGo40Kp32t pic.twitter.com/HJ1EUy3aDZ — Newell’s Old Boys (@Newells) July 1, 2021

The 34-year-old has never hidden his desire to play for Newell’s again but has admitted it’s unlikely to happen. He spoke to El Trece in 2018 about how the club still has a special place in his heart, as reported by The Independent.

“I always said I wanted to play in Argentine football one day, I don’t know if it will happen but I have it in my mind,” he said. “It would be at Newell’s, nowhere else. I would like to do that for at least six months, but you never know what will happen.”

Messi is currently with the Argentina squad for the Copa America. The team plays again on Saturday against Ecuador in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Teams Queue Up To Make Offers

There were also a couple of other clubs thinking about Messi on Thursday. German club Wolfsburg seemed excited about the prospect of seeming the forward in the team’s famous green shirt.

Dutch second tier side FC Volendam also found some reasons why they think Messi should move to the Netherlands this summer.

Hi @TeamMessi, some reasons to come to FC Volendam: 🟠 We follow the philosophy of Johan Cruyff.

🟠 You can play with one of Europe's topscorers.

🟠 We have great fish.

🟠 We have the most beautiful orange shirt in the world. You just have to sign. Hope to see you @ The Dijk. pic.twitter.com/Qnga6hZxpY — FC Volendam 🔶 (@fcvolendam) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been busy explaining exactly why his club has not managed to secure the captain’s future just yet in an interview with Onda Cero, as reported by Marca.

“We want Leo to stay and he wants to stay, he said. “Everything’s going the right way, and we’re trying to find a solution that we’re all happy with. It’s about ‘fair play’ now. I’d love to say he is staying but I can’t say that yet because we’re still working through things.”

Laporta will be hoping he can finally make the announcement soon with Messi expected to put pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him playing at Barcelona for another two years.

