‘Worst Barcelona Coach in 3 Decades’ – Fans Turn On Koeman

Barcelona supporters turned on coach Ronald Koeman after seeing their team drop points for the seventh time in 13 games in La Liga on Saturday at the Camp Nou.

The hosts went behind in the match but hit back through goals from Lionel Messi and Ronald Araujo. A third straight win looked to be on the cards until Maxi Gomez struck an equalizer for Los Che.

Valencia held on for a share of the points, leaving Barca fans to take their frustration out on Koeman after the full-time whistle.

Koeman’s the worst Barcelona coach in three decades, perhaps more. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) December 19, 2020

Koeman is trying genius-level tactical thinking that only makes sense to him. He is actively damaging his team. — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) December 19, 2020

Since Koeman has made his subs, I feel like absolutely no-one understands what position they’re supposed to be playing in. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) December 19, 2020

I truly don't understand the purpose of sime of Ronald Koeman's changes. Costly decisions that are affecting @FCBarcelona chances of winning the la liga. #BarcaValencia #LaLiga — Cyrus C-Max Doe (@DoeCyrusC) December 19, 2020

I don't think I've been so unequivocally negative about a Barça coach since Tata Martino. Could see pros and cons to everyone else. Koeman is just crap — but he's crap wrapped in the proper pedigree so he gets more benefit of the doubt. — Eric Coffin-Gould (@coffingould) December 19, 2020

Koeman has to realise that you can't play 3 number 10s at the same time, there is no danger in the final third, we're just passing it back and forth. #BarcaValencia — Syed Bahawal (@bahawal_naqvi10) December 19, 2020

Great tactical reading of the game. Barcelona need a goal to get the win at home and Koeman brings on the biggest defensive liability this season, Lenglet. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 19, 2020

Saturday’s draw leaves Barca eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid who have played one game less than the Catalan giants. Koeman’s men play again on Tuesday against Real Valladolid in La Liga.

Araujo Talks Barcelona Mistakes

Goalscorer Araujo faced the media after the match and admitted his team had made mistakes in defense that had cost Barca all three points. The 21-year-old was named in the starting XI alongside Oscar Mingueza for the second match in a row with Clement Lenglet on the bench again.

Araujo’s goal was his first for Barcelona in La Liga but he explained afterward he was left with a bitter taste due to his team’s failure to secure the victory, as reported by Marca.

I have a bitter taste because we wanted the three points. It is a pity that they managed to equalize. We made some mistakes behind that should not be conceded, but we have to work and improve on this. It is a shame because we had chances to score but the ball didn’t want to go in. If we had scored some more goals, we would have been calmer. We have to keep working hard and winning games.

Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby managed to lose his marker in the penalty area to head home the opening goal for the visitors. As noted by Opta, it’s the fourth goal Barca have conceded from a corner this season already.

The equalizer came after Valencia caught Barca napping again. Maxi Gomez managed to get in front of Mingueza, allowing the Uruguayan to prod home Jose Gaya’s cross from close range.

Koeman Blames Draw on Lack of Concentration

Koeman offered his thoughts after the match and blamed the draw on a lack of concentration from his players, as reported by Marca.

It was a difficult game. We came from behind, but we have to have more concentration. We had chances, but we didn’t concentrate at certain moments. They defended well. We made the effort in the second half to win [the game], but we didn’t create as much as we’d wanted. We had an inconsistent game. We lost possession in areas that were dangerous. I played with three [centre-backs] to control the game better.

The Dutchman must pick his players up quickly after another disappointing result. The team head to Real Valladolid on Tuesday and then play their final La Liga game of 2020 a week later at home to Elche.

