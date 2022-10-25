Barcelona Manager Xavi Describes Lewandowski in Three Words

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has made it clear just how highly he rates striker Robert Lewandowski ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou.

The striker has scored 17 goals already for Barca since his summer arrival and Xavi was asked to describe the Poland international in just three words at a press conference to preview the Bayern match.

“Winner, quality and goalscorer,” was the prompt response from the Barcelona manager. Lewandowski will be hoping to continue his prolific form against Bayern after failing to find the back of the net in the previous fixture between the two sides at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have already qualified for the knockout stages but Barca look set to exit the tournament early for a second season running. Xavi’s side will bow out if Inter beat Viktoria Plzen in the earlier group game, regardless of their result against Bayern.

Barcelona Will Watch Inter Match

Xavi also revealed that his players would watch the Inter match together before taking on Bayern at the Camp Nou. The coach insisted that Barca haven’t completely given up hope yet of a favorable results

“More than believing in miracles, we maintain a small hope that something can happen. Look, it’s complicated. We are in an uncomfortable situation where we no longer depend on ourselves, but you should never lose hope,” he said. “We will meet at Camp Nou two hours before the Bayern game and we will be following the Inter match. We will all watch it together in the dressing room before we play.”

Yet anything other than an Inter win would be a shock. Czech side Viktoria Plzen have lost all four group games so far and have scored only three goals so far in Group C.

Xavi Urges Barcelona To Beat Bayern

Wednesday’s game could therefore have little importance to Barcelona, but Xavi still wants his team to go out and beat Bayern to send a message to the rest of Europe that his side can compete with the best.

The Catalans outplayed Bayern for long spells in the reverse fixture, only to go down 2-0 in the second half. Xavi is expecting another tough match but wants a result from his side.

“Bayern are an intense, physical, well-coached side, one of the best in the world, and it is an important game for us regardless of what happens in Milan,” Xavi added. “We want to win this game and show that we can compete at this level. When we lost in Munich, we played well but we were not clinical and the result was bad. This time we want the performance and the result.”

Bayern have already qualified for the knockout round but will be confirmed as Group C winners with a win at the Camp Nou. Barca have not been beaten at home all season and head into the match in good form after big league wins over Villarreal and Athletic.

