Xavi Explains Decision To Start Alonso & Christensen vs Bayern

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has explained his decision to start both Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso in defense for his team’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Both players arrived at the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window from the Premier League and will face the Bundesliga champions from the start. Alonso takes over at left-back while Christensen partners Ronald Araujo at center-back.

Xavi offered his thoughts on his starting XI ahead of kick-off in a chat with Movistar, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“They come fresh, it’s a good match for Marcos Alonso and Christensen,” he said. “It’s the best eleven to compete in the best way.”

Jules Kounde completes the backline at right-back. The French defender made it clear in the build-up to the match he wants to play at center-back rather than on the flank but has been preferred to Hector Bellerin and Sergi Roberto for Tuesday’s match.

