Xavi Reveals When Eric & Memphis Will Return For Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that injured duo Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay are closing to making their first-team comebacks after recovering from injury.

Eric was ruled out for five weeks with a hamstring injury in Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Granada in January, while Memphis has not featured since the Spanish Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid.

Xavi spoke to reporters at a pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Espanyol on Sunday, February 13 and offered an update on the fitness of both players.

“Eric is good. If tomorrow nothing crazy happens he’ll be on the list. We’ll see if he starts. Memphis still needs a bit more time,” he said. “We’ll see how he evolves this week. He’s doing well, it’s a little relapse in the same area and it takes a little longer to recuperate. He’s looking good and next week he’ll be available.”

The news will be a boost to Barcelona particularly as defenders Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, and Sergi Roberto are all out injured, while full-back Dani Alves is currently suspended.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Memphis Facing Uncertain Future at Barcelona

Memphis may be back in action soon but he is facing an uncertain future at Barcelona after the departure of Ronald Koeman left him in a “complicated situation” at the Camp Nou, according to Diario Sport.

The 27-year-old “had offers to leave in January” but opted to stay. However, it’s thoughT there are already clubs interested in signing him at the end of the current campaign when he will have just one year left on his contract.

Memphis “first wants to see what role awaits for him” under Xavi in the second half of the season but may have a big decision to make if he struggles for game time over the coming months.

Dembele To Feature Against Espanyol?

Memphis will certainly face intense competition for his place in attack once he returns. The Dutchman remains Barcelona’s top scorer this season, on 10 goals, but has seen the Catalans bring in Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window.

Ousmane Dembele is also an option after failing to agree a move in January. The Frenchman hasn’t played since the Spanish Super Cup semi-final but Xavi says he will have opportunities.

“I already had the idea against Atleti to have him play the second half but circumstances meant that didn’t happen because of the red card,” he said. “He’s going to help the team and he’ll play for sure. I think it’s a closed topic. He’s part of the squad and I’ll decide whether he participates or not.”

The wealth of attacking options is good news for Barcelona and Xavi as they aim to consolidate their place in the top four. The Catalan giants will also be hoping to make it to the last 16 of the Europa League but must beat Serie A side Napoli in a play-off to progress.

READ NEXT: Frenkie de Jong Makes Decision on His Barcelona Future: Report.