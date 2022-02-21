Xavi Had Personal Message For Pedri After Barcelona Win [WATCH]

Barcelona coach Xavi had a special message for teenage midfielder Pedri after the team’s 4-1 La Liga win over Valencia at Mestalla Stadium on Sunday, February 20.

The midfielder was given a breather for the match, starting on the bench, but replaced Frenkie de Jong after 60 minutes and scored Barca’s fourth goal within minutes of his arrival which secured an important win.

Xavi was captured offering Pedri a warm embrace after the match in the tunnel and told the youngster, “You see how you have to shoot!”

The goal was later given to striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as it took the faintest of deflections off the striker on its way past goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Aubameyang jokingly thanked Pedri for his “assist” on Instagram after the match.

Xavi went on to lavish praise on Pedri at his post-match press conference. The Barcelona boss described his performance as “spectacular” and insisted “there’s no bigger talent in the world than him.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pedri Stepping Up For Barcelona

Pedri enjoyed an impressive debut season for Barcelona in 2020-21, breaking into the first team and becoming a regular following his move from Las Palmas. The midfielder also notched four goals along the way.

However, Barcelona challenged Pedri to add more goals to his game following his return to action after a long injury lay-off in January, as reported by Fernando Polo at Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalan giants asked Pedri to try and beat his tally from last season between now and the end of the current campaign. The teenager responded to the challenge by scoring his first goal of the season in the Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic.

Pedri followed that up with another goal against Espanyol in the 2-2 Catalan derby draw and looked to have made it three goals in six games against Valencia before his goal was handed to Aubameyang instead.

Pedri Loves Xavi’s Vision

Meanwhile, Pedri has already spoken out about his new manager and made it clear he thinks the team is going places now the club legend is in charge.

The Spain international told GQ that he feels privileged to be able to work with Xavi and expects the 41-year-old to bring the Catalan giants plenty of joy, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“As a Barcelonista, it’s pride, as a footballer and a midfielder like me, a privilege,” he said. I didn’t know Xavi personally and, although I didn’t have doubts, in the day-to-day, he demonstrates that he knows football like few others. It’s clear to me that we are all going to learn and improve at his side, as much as individuals as a team. With him, and with the team he is forming, we are going to have a lot of joy.”

Barca have moved up the table and into the top four under Xavi. The team will also qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League if they can beat Serie A side Napoli in the second leg of their play-off tie on Thursday, February 24.

READ NEXT: ‘He Has To Stay at the Club:’ Xavi Backs Barca Veteran