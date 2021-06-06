Xavi Has Huge Praise For Barcelona Duo Frenkie de Jong & Pedri

Club legend Xavi Hernandez has been full of praise for young Barcelona midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Pedri who both enjoyed strong seasons with the Catalans giants in 2020-21.

The two players both played all but one of Barcelona’s 38 La Liga matches, a statistic that highlights just how important they are to Ronald Koeman’s team. Pedri’s rise was even more impressive given it was his first campaign in La Liga, and he only turned 18 in November 2020.

Xavi told La Vanguardia that he has been surprised and impressed by the teenager’s performances. He said, “He has an extraordinary level, he’s a surprise, he is already a mature player, a top player despite his age.”

Pedri’s impressive rise has also seen the youngster called into Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for the European Championship. He joins Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the 24-man squad.

Xavi also spoke warmly about Netherlands international De Jong. He added, “Busquets, De Jong, Pedri… that’s wonderful. De Jong is an excellent wild card, he covers a lot of field because he has physique, he has good recovery and now he has discovered that he can score too. He is a total footballer, for modern football.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Busquets ‘The Best Defensive Midfielder In History’

The former Barcelona midfielder also took time out to make it clear just how highly he regards ex-teammate Sergio Busquets. The 32-year-old remains a mainstay of the Barcelona midfield alongside De Jong and Pedri.

Busquets has come in for criticism at times this season, but Xavi says his importance to the team can’t be understated.

“He is the best defensive midfielder in history and, even so, at Barcelona he is judged and criticized,” he said. “The Barça environment can be crushing. Busquets has suffered that and we have all suffered with him. But for the group, Busquets’s [importance] is unquestionable.”

Busquets was expected to face competition for his place from summer signing Miralem Pjanic this season. However, the former Juventus man only managed six La Liga starts and could now return to the Turin giants on loan, according to Marca.

Barca To Miss Out On Wijnaldum

Koeman has plenty of options in midfield, with youngsters Ilaix Moriba and Riqui Puig also available, but Barca had still been linked with a summer move for Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international is available on a free transfer but now looks set to join Paris Saint-Germain instead. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the French side has offered more than double the salary and coach Mauricio Pochettino also called the midfielder to help convince him to head to the French capital.

Barca may miss out on Wijnaldum but is still expected to bring in more players this summer. Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero, and Emerson Royal have already arrived, while Memphis Depay is also expected to move to the Catalan giants.

The Lyon forward’s transfer could even be announced “early next week,” according to German Bona at Diario Sport. Depay has already accepted Barca’s offer and turned down interest from Serie A clubs Inter and Juventus.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Finally Has Good News On Knee Injury

