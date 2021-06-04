Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Finally Has Good News On Knee Injury

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has endured a tough season after undergoing surgery twice on a troublesome knee injury that means he has not played for the club since November 2020.

The 18-year-old has also been ruled out of the summer’s European Championship with Spain but was invited to the team’s training session on Thursday where he offered an update on his current progress, as reported by Deportes Cuatro.

“I’m doing very well, improving little by little. I’m going to continue working to get to the preseason and be able to help the team,” he said. “I want to thank the Federation and the coach for the invitation, I was very excited to be here and to be able to see my teammates. I wish you much luck for everything that comes and hopefully we can win the European Championship.”

Luis Enrique Jokes With Ansu Fati

Fati also posted a thank you message on social media along with a photograph of him being greeted by Spain boss Luis Enrique. The teenager wrote, “I want to thank @sefutbol for giving me the opportunity to attend training and to be able to wish all my teammates and staff all the luck in this Euro2021 !!”

The former Barcelona coach had a warm welcome for the striker, according to Deportes Cuatro. He said, “Hey Ansu, we called up 25 huh?” Luis Enrique notably called up just 24 players for his final squad, leaving out Sergio Ramos, even though he was allowed up to 26.

Fati has also been invited to watch Spain’s international friendly against Portugal on Friday. La Roja’s final friendly is on June 8 against Lithuania before the team’s first fixture of the Euros again Sweden on June 16.

Fati Set For Eric Garcia Reunion

Barcelona fans will be eager to see Fati back in action after missing almost the entire 2020-21 campaign, and he may even feel like a brand new signing for the Catalan giants after such a lengthy absence.

New teammate Eric Garcia has also admitted he is looking forward to linking up with the striker again. Garcia has arrived back at Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City after four seasons with the Premier League giants.

Garcia and Fati came through the youth ranks together at Barcelona, and the defender has already admitted he can’t wait to play alongside his old friend in the first team, as reported by the club’s official website.

“My dream was to play for Barça’s first team. Switching to the Camp Nou locker room today has been an immense joy. I already want the season to start. My dream is to win at Barça. I hope I can win the Champions League here,” he said. “I have a very close relationship [with Ansu] since he came to Barça as an under 12. We have stayed in contact since I left. I love the guy and we are huge friends. When we were little, we always said we’d play together one day at Camp Nou and I’m really looking forward to that finally happening.”

Garcia is part of Luis Enrique’s Spain squad despite struggling for game time last season at Manchester City. The 20-year-old made just six Premier League outings for the Catalan giants.

