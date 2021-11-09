Xavi Lays Down Strict New Rules For Barcelona Players: Report

New Barcelona coach Xavi met the players the club’s Ciutat Esportiva training ground on Tuesday, November 9 as he starts work with the Catalan giants after replacing Ronald Koeman at the helm.

🙌 Xavi's first speech with the players pic.twitter.com/fPLutgHtQY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 9, 2021

Xavi met with his players before holding his first training session and laid down a list of 10 new rules he expects his stars to abide by during his time in charge, as reported by Javi Miguel at Diario AS.

The new coach and his staff will arrive two hours before training is due to start, while Xavi wants his players to arrive 90 minutes before the session in order to have “time to prepare” and to be able to enjoy a “quiet breakfast.”

The players must also then eat lunch at the training ground as a “correct diet can prevent injuries and improve physical preparation.” Barca have been plagued by injuries this season and currently have 11 first teamers sidelined.

Xavi’s new rules also state that fines will be reintroduced. Players will face sanctions for issues such as arriving late and they will rise for repeat offenders. The coach also wants his players home by midnight “when the team is two days away from playing a game.”

Players must also show their commitment in training. Only those working hard and well on the training ground will be considered for selection. Extra-curricular activities will also be closely monitored, particularly if they end up “affecting their performance.”

Xavi will also ban risky activies and also wants to see his players setting a good example and promoting a good image of both themselves and the club at all times.

Xavi Calls Up Youngsters For First-Team Training

The 41-year-old also took his first training session on Tuesday but had to cope without the majority of his first team due to injuries and international obligations.

😍 First training with our new manager! pic.twitter.com/sWYzDTmHqY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 9, 2021

The absences saw Xavi call up Barcelona B youngsters Arnau Comas, Mika Marmol, Alvaro Sanz, Ez Abde, Ferrand Jutgla, Antonio Aranda, and Ilias Akhomach to take part in the session.

Xavi watched Barca B in action on Saturday after arriving back in the city. The team ran out 4-0 winners over Sevilla Atletico in game that saw 17-year-old wonderkid Akhomach score twice.

🤩 ILIAS AKHOMACH 🤩 😍 Primer doblet amb el Barça B 💙❤️ MADE IN LA MASIA ❤️💙#ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/cTmetjRrKY — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) November 7, 2021

The teenager has already been dubbed the “new Messi” by former striker Patrick Kluivert and will no doubt he hoping he can impress the new coach and earn a first-team chance.

Xavi Keen To Implement Rules

Xavi has already spoken about his desire to implement rules at the Camp Nou. The coach told a press conference at his unveiling that it was important to lay down a marker with his players before even thinking about how the team will play, as reported by Diario AS.

“It’s very important from the first moment that we put rules on the team. This is the main point. Then we can talk about values, respect, attitude, effort. This is very important because if we don’t have these values, we don’t have a team,” he said. “And then we can talk about the game model, the way to play, how we are going to attack, how we are going to defend. But for me the first thing is to put these rules and we can decide how we play.”

The current international break means that Xavi does have time to get his message across before his first game in charge against Espanyol in La Liga on November 20.

