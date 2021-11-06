Xavi Reveals First Thing He Will Do As Barcelona Boss

Xavi Hernandez has been confirmed as the new coach of Barcelona and will sign on with the Catalan giants until June 2023 after leaving his former post with Qatari side Al Sadd.

Xavi Hernández returns home 6 years after his goodbye from Camp Nou 💙❤️ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 6, 2021

The move sees Xavi return to the Camp Nou after six years away and fulfil his dream of managing the Catalan giants. The 41-year-old has been talking about his new job and already knows what he wants to do first, as reported by Edu Polo at Mundo Deportivo.

“Talk to the players,” he explained. “I have also experienced bad situations, it is not the best moment in the history of the club but I want to explain what my idea is. And work hard, make a team. I think it is a matter of teamwork and I am looking forward to doing things well. But obviously I need to talk to them to see how they are. I am also very grateful to Sergi Barjuan and his work because today there is a game and it is very important. Teamwork is the most important thing.”

Xavi will be officially presented as Barcelona’s new manager on Monday, November 8 and will undoubtedly receive a warm welcome. The former midfielder played 767 times for the Catalans and scooped 25 titles.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Insists Barcelona Must Win

The new Barcelona boss faces a tough challenge turning the team’s form around after a disappointing start to the season under Koeman. The Catalans are down in ninth in La Liga and already nine points behind leaders Real Sociedad.

Xavi says he’s under no illusions how hard the team will have to work and is well aware of the huge expectations that come with being manager of Barcelona.

“We will work to the maximum. In the end we are Barça, we are in the best club in the world and the best club in the world has to win, you cannot tie or lose,” he said. “Therefore, maximum requirement. We will try to make the players happy. We will have to work hard and with clear objectives of trying to win, it is clear. I am very positive and we will have to work hard to make things work out.”

Xavi also admitted that being Barcelona manager is “the biggest challenge” of his career. It’s the former midfielder’s second coaching job after he started out at Al Sadd, winning seven titles with the Qatari side.

Xavi’s Emotional Message to Fans

Barcelona’s appointment of Xavi will be popular with supporters who enjoyed watching the midfielder play for the club and pick up countless trophies for almost two decades.

Xavi is also clearly thrilled to be heading back to his former club and posted an emotional message to supporters on Instagram.

“Dear Culers, I’m coming back home. I’m returning to the place that saw me grow up, I’m returning to the Club of my life. I have no words to describe the emotion I feel to defend again this shield that is stamped in my heart, to feel again the Camp Nou vibrating, and to hear again the cheers of encouragement from these great fans,” he wrote. “I know that I am arriving at a difficult moment, but I’m facing this challenge with the greatest of enthusiasm. I will work and fight with you all to reach together the place we deserve. Thank you #fcbarcelona for trusting me, as well as to all the fans who believed that I should take on this important role. The story continues…”

Xavi’s first game in charge of Barcelona will be against local rivals Espanyol in La Liga at November 20 at the Camp Nou.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Confirm Injuries to Ousmane Dembele & Sergino Dest