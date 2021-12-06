Xavi Names Barcelona Squad For Crunch UCL Showdown at Bayern

Barcelona coach Xavi has named a 23-man squad for his team’s crunch Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, December 8.

The headline news is that teenage striker Ansu Fati misses out once again due to a hamstring injury. There had been hope the attacker would be fit to return but he remains on the injured list along with Pedri, Sergio Aguero, Sergi Roberto, and Martin Braithwaite.

Fati’s absence is a big blow with Barca needing a win to guarantee qualification to the last 16. The teenager has four goals in eight games so far this season for the Catalan giants.

Xavi has named highly-rated 17-year-old Ilias Akhomach in the squad. The youngster joins fellow teenagers Yusu Demir, Nico Gonzalez, Gavi, and Alejandro Balde in the traveling party.

Gavi has been given the green light to play despite being stretchered off with a head injury during Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat to Real Betis last time out. The midfielder was taken to hospital after the game but was discharged after being given the all-clear.

How Can Barcelona Qualify?

Barcelona head to Germany knowing victory will confirm second place in Group E and a place in the knockout stages. However, it’s a tall order given Bayern have a 100 percent record so far in the group and won the reverse fixture at the Camp Nou 3-0.

The Catalan giants can still progress if they fail to win in Germany. Barca sit two points ahead of Benfica in the group which means if the Portuguese side fail to beat Dynamo Kiev, in the other fixture in Group E, Xavi’s men will still finish second.

If both Barca and Benfica finish level on points then Jorge Jesus’ men will go through with Bayern courtesy of a superior head-to-heard record. Whichever team finishes in third place in the group will drop into the Europa League.

Memphis Aiming For Revenge Against Bayern

Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay has offered his thoughts on the trip to Bavaria and says his team will be out for revenge. Bayern have beaten Barca 8-2 and 3-0 in their last two meetings and can now pile on further misery by knocking the Catalans out of Europe’s top competition.

Memphis says Barca need to believe they can pull off a shock result at the Allianz Arena but know it will not be an easy task, as reported by Jordi Batalla at Mundo Deportivo.

“Of course we want to take revenge, it may be our last chance to get it and we have to prepare,” he said. “Everything is to be decided and we have to work very hard and do everything possible to achieve the result. It all starts with believing. We are Barça and of course it is possible. The fans also know it.”

Goals have been an issue for Barca in Europe this season. The Catalans have scored just two in five matches so far, while Memphis is still waiting to open his account for his new club in the Champions League.

