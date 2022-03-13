‘A Gift From Heaven’: Xavi Raves About New Barcelona Signing

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after seeing the striker score in the team’s 4-0 La Liga win over Osasuna at the Camp Nou.

Aubameyang was back in the starting XI and in the goals again, scoring Barca’s third of the night after a Ferran Torres brace had put the Catalans in charge. Substitute Riqui Puig completed the scoring late on.

Xavi offered his thoughts on Aubameyang after the final whistle at the Camp Nou and explained why he is so impressed with the the Gabon international, as reported by Tom Allnutt of the AFP.

“Auba has been a gift from heaven,” he said. “He’s positive, he’s integrated really well in the dressing room, he’s adapted quickly to the team, he runs in behind, he scores. It’s a privilege to have him.”

The former Arsenal striker now has five goals in his first six matches for the Catalan giants. Opta highlighted just how impressive the 32-year-old has been since making the switch to the Camp Nou.

5 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🇬🇦 has scored five goals in six @LaLigaEN games, the second-fastest @FCBarcelona player to reach five goals in the competition in the 21st century, after Samuel Eto'o 🇨🇲 in 2004 and Zlatan Ibrahimović 🇸🇪 in 2009 (five goals in five apps). Ultrasonic. pic.twitter.com/gvjVcbECLs — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 13, 2022

Barcelona’s win takes the team back into the top four of La Liga and now just five points behind Sevilla in second place. Xavi’s side have a game in hand on the Andalusians and are also due to face Julen Lopetegui’s side on Sunday, April 3.

Xavi Talks Amazing Gavi

Xavi also had plenty of praise for 17-year-old midfielder Gavi who once again impressed for Barca. Gavi was back in the starting XI after suspension and won the penalty from which Ferran Torres opened the scoring for the Catalans.

Xavi spoke about Gavi’s contribution after the game at his post-match press conference and explained why he is constantly impressed by the youngster.

“He always amazes me. It is wonderful how he presses, how he recovers the ball and how he gets back,” he said. “Also with the ball he can read between the lines and does what is asked of him.”

Gavi also caught the eye with a brilliant bit of skill late on in the game as Barcelona cruised to an impressive victory over Osasuna, as shown by ESPN.

Filthy from Gavi 🥶 pic.twitter.com/TVMNpCJIZ4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 13, 2022

The victory extends Barcelona’s current unbeaten La Liga run to 12 games and sets the team up well for an important week. Xavi’s men head to Galatasaray next in the Europa League for the second leg of their last 16 tie.

The first leg ended goalless at the Camp Nou which means it’s all to play for in Istanbul on Thursday, March 17. Barcelona then head to the Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in La Liga three days later.

