‘It’s Wonderful To Train Him:’ Xavi Raves About Barcelona Teen

Barcelona coach Xavi has been full of praise for 17-year-old midfielder Gavi who has become a key player for the Catalan giants after breaking into the first team this season at the Camp Nou.

Xavi discussed the youngster at his pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona’s Catalan derby clash against Espanyol in La Liga at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday, February 13.

“Gavi is a competitive beast. He wins duels, steals balls and has a lot of intensity. The pressure after loss is brutal. He has a lot of talent, but there are some tactical situations that he needs to improve,” he said. “He has to know when to rest, when to go to space or when to inside to come and receive. The fact that at 17 years old he is making a difference says a lot about how he is. He has incredible talent, he makes a difference and it is wonderful to train him.”

Gavi has become a regular at Barcelona this season, despite still being officially a member of the reserve team, making 24 appearances in all competitions and also forcing his way into the Spain national team.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Gavi Set To Face Espanyol

Gavi looks certain to start against Espanyol after another impressive performance last time out in the 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid. The teenager headed home Barcelona’s second goal of the match to put the hosts in front for the first time in the game.

The youngster’s intensity will surely be needed in a derby match against Espanyol, with Xavi knowing his team are in for a tough match encounter from home against their local rivals.

“Tomorrow we play a derby against a rival that’s both intense and difficult with a great manager. They work very well. It’s one of the best Espanyol teams in recent years. They work well both in defense and attack,” he added. “We’re also in good form now. We want to make sure we keep improving. Tomorrow will be a great test for us against an intense rival, it’s a derby which is always an emotion-packed match. It’s another final, another test, and important for us.”

Xavi Talks Dani Alves Ban

One player who will definitely miss the game is right-back Dani Alves who has been handed a two-match ban for his red card against Atletico. Xavi made it clear the Brazilian will be missed on Sunday.

“Dani is very important for us. He gives us so much. We can’t do anything against the suspension. He’ll miss two games,” he said. “We’ll see. We have various options. We’ll decide tomorrow but clearly he will be missed. He helps us so much also in attack to create superiority in the other half. He can score goals, create assists, so he’s important.”

Alves scored and assisted against Atletico as well as being sent off in what was an eventful match for the 38-year-old. USMNT star Sergino Dest is expected to replace Alves in the starting XI.

READ NEXT: Frenkie De Jong Makes Decision on His Barcelona Future: Report.