Xavi Responds To Rumors He’ll Replace Koeman at Barcelona

Barcelona legend Xavi has responded to rumors he could leave his job with Qatari side Al Sadd and head back to the Camp Nou to take over from Ronald Koeman after a disappointing start to the 2021-22 season by the Catalan giants.

Xavi told TVE that he would be happy to think about any offer made and hinted that he could be willing to head back home and take up his dream, job, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

He said, “Any offer that arrives will be valued and decided. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I am open to all possibilities.”



Xavi and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez have emerged as the favorites to take over at Barcelona if Koeman is fired, according to Marca.

The Barcelona legend has regularly been linked with a Camp Nou return and told La Vanguardia in June 2021 that he has already turned down his former club twice, as reported by Diario AS. Yet he also admitted he does feel ready to take the job on.

“I feel more prepared than the first day, I am open [to the Barcelona job],” he added. “I am not fooling anyone; I am preparing for that. But you have to respect Koeman, a legend of the club with one more year of contract.”

Koeman has come under pressure after a tough start that has seen the Catalan giants win just three times in all competitions so far. Barca are currently down in ninth place in La Liga and bottom of Group E in the Champions League with zero points from two games.

Martinez ‘Almost Ruled Out’

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given Koeman his backing over the international break but the pressure on the Dutchman will continue if results and performances do not improve quickly.

Xavi appears to be the clear favorite to replace Koeman with Barcelona reportedly losing interest in Martinez. According to Xavi Campos at Catalunya Radio, Barcelona have “almost ruled out” the 48-year-old taking over at the club.

Martinez was discussed at a recent meeting at the club where it was decided that he is “not the best option to coach Barca.” The Belgium boss has recently played down speculation he could move to the Camp Nou too.

Xavi’s Team Turning On The Style

Meanwhile, Xavi’s Al Sadd team continues to look the part. The way the former midfielder star has his side playing will certainly have Barcelona fans excited, as shown by ESPN.

Imagine Xavi running this style with Barcelona 🤔 pic.twitter.com/t0wAhqLI46 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 5, 2021

Xavi guided Al Sadd to the league title last season and saw his team go through the campaign unbeaten. Al Sadd have continued that form so far in 2021-22 with a 100 percent record after five games played.

Laporta has previously been said to have doubts about Xavi but recently got back in touch with the 41-year-old after almost “a year of estrangement,” according to Javi Miguel at Diario AS.

The president’s chat with Xavi was said to be “a much more personal conversation than a professional one” but could be the first step in the road to bringing Xavi back to Barcelona.

