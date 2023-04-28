‘He’s My Signing’ – Xavi Reveals He Demanded Barcelona Sign Free Agent

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has revealed it was his decision to bring Andreas Christensen to the club on a free transfer in the summer and he demanded the Catalans sign the center-back.

Christensen moved on a free transfer after his contract at Chelsea expired and to little fanfare. The Denmark international was not a guaranteed starter at Stamford Bridge but has gone on to shine at the Camp Nou.

Xavi spoke about Christensen ahead of his team’s La Liga clash against Real Betis. The Dane is back in the squad after injury, and Xavi told a pre-match press conference that he’s thrilled to see him back in action.

“Christensen, I asked for him, he’s my signing. We missed him a lot, playing from the back and his focus in defence,” he told reporters. “He’s always concerned about what could happen. He’s an incredible player even though people outside don’t value him as much. We missed him a lot and tomorrow he is available and 100%.”

Xavi has defended Christensen all season. The coach told a press conference in January that the Dane had been “extraordinary” since signing for the club despite the doubts that had met his arrival at the Camp Mou.

Barcelona Set For Defensive Changes?

Christensen’s return from injury could mean that Xavi will make changes to his backline for the visit of Betis. The Dane may go straight back into the starting XI alongside Ronald Araujo in the heart of the Barca defense.

Xavi must then decide on his two full-backs. Alejandro Balde has emerged as his preferred choice this season, ahead of Jordi Alba, and could continue on the left of the backline.

Right-back remains an issue for Barcelona. Central defender Jules Kounde has been forced to play out wide for the majority of the season but Xavi also admitted that it’s not the Frenchman’s preferred position.

“We will have time to think about next season. He is adapting well to right-back. I know he’s a center-back but circumstances are what they are,” he told the press conference. “He has to adapt to play as a right-back for the team and he’s playing well. It’s not his best position, he’s a center-back, he prefers to play there. He is helping us a lot in defence. Incredible as a right-back or a center-back.”

Xavi Urges Barcelona To React

Barcelona take on Betis after suffering a third league defeat of the season last time out against Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas. Xavi spoke about his team’s recent slump in form and has called on his players to respond against Los Verdiblancos.

“If we look at the last 20 games, it’s fantastic, but if we just look at the last four, it’s not,” he said. “We have to react and regain sensations like we did against Atletico and that’s what we need to recover, our way of playing. Tomorrow is a key game to react against a really tough rival.”

Barcelona remain unbeaten at home this season in La Liga and face a Betis side without a win in their last five league games. The Catalans have also beaten Betis twice this season already. They won on penalties in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup and enjoyed a 2-1 victory at the Benito Villamarin in the reverse fixture in La Liga.

