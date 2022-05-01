Xavi Reveals Ansu Fati Broke Barcelona Teammate’s Toe

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has revealed how teenage striker Ansu Fati inadvertently injured teammate Nico Gonzalez in training ahead of the team’s La Liga clash with Real Mallorca.

The Catalans will be without a host of injured players for the match, including Nico Gonzalez who has a fractured toe. A club statement confirmed the news, “The first team player Nico González has fractured the fourth toe of his left foot. The blaugrana midfielder is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.”

Xavi told a press conference that the injury occurrred after a collision with Fati in training, as reported by Sport.

“Nico broke his toe in a crash with Ansu in a game, it’s a pity because we need everyone,” he explained. “We don’t have too many central midfielders, but that’s football.”

Nico’s injury comes at a bad time as Barca are also without Pedri due to injury, leaving Xavi with only Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, and Riqui Puig as available midfielders.

De Jong and Busquets are both also just one yellow card away from suspension which means they will incur a one-match ban if either are booked against Real Mallorca on Sunday, May 1.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ansu Fati Ready To Return

Xavi may have injuries to contend with but he has been able to welcome back Fati to his matchday squad for the first time since January. The teenager was named on the bench against Mallorca and Xavi told his news conference he “will get some minutes” if all goes well.

Fati has certainly looked in great shape on the training ground. Barcelona showed off the youngster looking red hot in front of goal ahead of the visit from Real Mallorca.

Ansu, Ansu, Ansu, and more Ansu pic.twitter.com/EnaUm0phsl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 30, 2022

The youngster has endured another injury-interrupted campaign but does have five goals in 10 games for the Catalans. His last goal for the club came against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup in January

Barcelona To Extend Nico’s Contract

Meanwhile, Barcelona are keen to extend Nico’s contract and secure the youngster’s long-term future. The 20-year-old’s contract currently expires in 2024, but Barca want to sign him up until 2028, as reported by Marca.

The midfielder has broken into the first team this season, making 34 appearances in all competitions, and has become a key part of the squad even if he is not a regular in the starting XI.

Barcelona have already registered him with the first team this season and handed him the No. 14 shirt. The number previously belonged to Philippe Coutinho who is out on loan at Aston Villa.

The Catalans have already secured the futures of key youngsters such as Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Ronald Araujo and are also in talks with 17-year-old midfielder Gavi’s agent.

Nico could become the latest La Masia graduate to commit his long-term future to the Catalans as the club look to build an exciting, youthful team at the Camp Nou under Xavi.

READ NEXT: Fresh Image of Barca’s Stylish New Home Kit Leaked [LOOK]