Xavi Reveals What Laporta Told Him After Barcelona’s UCL Draw

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has opened up on the conversation he had with president Joan Laporta after his team were held to a costly 3-3 draw by Inter in the Champions League.

The result leaves the Catalan giants on the brink of elimination from Europe’s top competition for the second straight season despite a summer of heavy investment in the first-team squad.

Xavi and his players came in for criticism after the result and Laporta met with the Barcelona coach. The former midfielder told a pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico what the president said to him.

“[That he has] complete confidence [in the coaching staff], that there is still a long way to go and that we have competed in Europe,” he said. “The president is very optimistic, he always gives you wings. The Champions League is being cruel to us, but we can’t stray from the path, we’re doing well and we have to follow this job through.”

Laporta also came out and publicly backed Xavi in an interview with Barca TV. Barcelona now have the chance to bounce back against Real Madrid. The two teams head into the match level on points in La Liga, although Barca are on top due to a superior goal difference.

Xavi Ready For El Clasico

Xavi admits Sunday’s crunch fixture is a good chance for his team to get back on track. A win would move Barca three points clear of Real Madrid and offer optimism the Catalans can claim the league title this season.

The Barcelona coach knows his team are still disappointed about their Champions League campaign but feels his players remain determined they can win silverware this season.

“The Clasico is a great opportunity for us. It’s a vital game for both teams. We want to strengthen our grip on top spot. It’s a challenge and a chance to change chip,” he added. “Seasons are graded when they finish, although [results in the Champions League] have not been good at all. We don’t like the disappointment we’re feeling but I am still optimistic. The team is desperate to win things this season. We have to keep working hard, it’s the only path to success.”

Barcelona’s domestic form has been good so far. The Catalans have won seven of eight La Liga games in 2022-23 and have yet to taste defeat. Xavi’s side have also conceded just once and have the best defensive record in the division.

Kounde Returns, Courtois Out

Both teams have offered some key injury updates ahead of the match. Real Madrid’s first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out of the game with a back injury.

Meanwhile, Barca have been boosted by the return from injury of summer signing Jules Kounde. The defender has been out since picking up a hamstring problem on international duty with France but has been passed fit and is in the squad.

Kounde is expected to go straight back into the starting XI but it’s not clear if he will feature at center-back or on the right. Barca remain without injured defenders Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, and Hector Bellerin.

