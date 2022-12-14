Xavi Reveals Which Striker ‘He Always Wanted’ at Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has come up with some surprise relevations when asked about specific players he wishes had been able to play for the Catalan giants.

Xavi told Marca that former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Forlan is one player he would have loved to have seen play at the Camp Nou.

“I always wanted to sign him for Barcelona,” he said. “He has dominated in all areas: right, left, head, speed and talent…. He is a world class player.”

Forlan moved to Europe to sign for Manchester United and then enjoyed a prolific spell in La Liga with Villarreal and then Atletico. The Uruguay international won the Premier League and FA Cup with the Red Devils and the Europa League with Atletico.

The striker also enjoyed success on the international stage, winning the Copa America in 2011. In total he scored 36 goals in 112 games for his national side and won the Golden Ball for the best player at the 2010 World Cup.

Forlan went on to enjoy spells with Serie A side Inter as well as Internacional, Cerezo Osaka, Penarol and Mumbai City before he eventually hung up his boots in 2019.

Xavi Also Wanted Real Madrid Star

Xavi also spoke about another player he wished had signed for Barcelona. The coach says that former Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez would have been a good fit for the Catalans.

“I feel sorry that James Rodriguez played for Real Madrid and not for Barcelona,” he added. “James has always shown quality and talent to make a difference.”

Rodriguez signed for Los Blancos after starring for Colombia at World Cup 2014 but struggled to live up to his lofty €90 million price tag during his six years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The playmaker was loaned out to Bayern Munich for two seasons before eventually being sold to Everton. However, he only lasted a year in the Premier League before moving on to Al-Rayyan and then Greek side Olympiacos where he currently plys his trade.

