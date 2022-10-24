Xavi Reveals Why He ‘Insisted’ On Barcelona Summer Signing

Xavi Hernandez has revealed why he insisted Barcelona sign Jules Kounde in the summer transfer window after seeing his side pick up another clean sheet in a 4-0 win over Athletic in La Liga.

Kounde has proven to be a superb signing for the Catalan giants since moving from Sevilla and has helped Barca have the best defensive record in La Liga so far this season.

The Catalans have only conceded four goals in 11 games and Xavi praised the France international after seeing his side ease past Athletic at the Camp Nou, as reported by Marca.

“He didn’t surprise me. I insisted on his signing because I knew he was an extraordinary signing,” he said. “Excellent ball output, good in aerial duels, he’s an example in the locker room, he’s young… he’s a great signing.”

Kounde’s return from injury has helped Barca bounce back from disappointing results against Inter and Real Madrid. The Catalans have beaten Villarreal 3-0 and Athletic 4-0 to get back to winning ways in some style.

Dembele In The Spotlight

Barcelona’s win was inspired by Ousmane Dembele who scored and picked up three assists in an impressive display. Xavi admitted the Frenchman was really fired up for the game, as reported by Diario Sport.

“Dembele was in the spotlight because he takes risks so it’s all or nothing. It had been three games with nothing coming off, but it did today, assists and a goal… he was especially motivated,” he said. “He is someone who can make the difference and is capable of doing these things.”

The Frenchman now tops the assists charts in La Liga on five, one ahead of team-mate Robert Lewandowski, and Xavi will be hoping he can continue the fine form he showed against Athletic.

Xavi Talks Team Selection

Yet Xavi also deserves credit for Barca’s big win. The coach tweaked his formation and employed four midfielders against the Basque side. Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Pedri all started and Xavi explained why he changed his tactics.

“We understood the game very well. We expected a game with a lot of intensity played at a high rhythm. We knew they would press high so we put in another midfielder to outnumber them through the middle,” he said. “We wanted an extra man in midfield. I think the key, though, was that we matched them in intensity. Dembele was also good, he made the difference. The team understood what was needed. It was practically over by half time.”

Opposite number Ernesto Valverde admitted that had been “surprised” by Xavi’s teamsheet and that he’d been caught out by the changes to his team as he enjoyed an unhappy return to his former club.

Barca scored three times in the opening 22 minutes through Dembele, Sergio Roberto and Robert Lewandowski before Ferran Torres added further gloss to the scoreline in the second half.

