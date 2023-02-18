Xavi Sends Barcelona Strong Message About Lewandowski

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has sent out a strong message to his players regarding striker Robert Lewandowski who is going through a lean spell in front of goal for the Catalan giants in La Liga currently.

Lewandowski continues to top the scoring charts in Spain, with 18 goals from 14 games, but has only managed to score once in his last six appearances in Spain’s top flight.

Xavi was asked about Lewandowski’s difficulties in front of goal at a pre-match press conference and said he feels his players need to look for the striker more and get him move involved.

“Maybe we need to play with him more. We emphasize to the players that we have a point of reference, a top player, who makes the difference and attracts all the balls into the box,” he said. “He is also responsible for good actions, good crosses, good last passes, he is good in combinations and offers decisive passes. Maybe it’s time to play with him more.”

Barcelona are back in action in the league on Sunday, February 18 at the Camp Nou against Cadiz. Sunday’s opponents on just two points off the drop zone but have caused Barcelona difficulties in the past.

Xavi will need no reminding that Cadiz pulled off a shock 1-0 win back in April on their last visit to the Camp Nou, ending a 15-game unbeaten run by the Catalan giants.

Xavi Backs Lewandowski

The Barcelona boss also said he does not think Lewandowski has hit a bad patch. Xavi highlighted Lewandowski’s incredible form before the World Cup and his work rate on the pitch.

“For me, Lewandowski is going through a very good period. Maybe before the World Cup he was at an extraordinary level and that’s why he looks a little worse now,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean he’s bad, on the contrary, he works for the team, he presses, he pushes the team,” he said.

Lewandowski is comfortably Barcelona’s top scorer this season with 19 goals in all competitions. Ousmane Dembele and Pedri, who are both out injured, are next on the list with six goals apiece.

Rotation Time For Barcelona

Xavi is expected to start with Lewandowski despite confirming his intention to rotate against Cadiz. Barcelona face a crunch Europa League play-off second leg tie against Manchester United in midweek and Xavi knows his players need rest.

“Regardless of whether we win or lose, there’s a knockout game coming up and we need to make rotations because there is fatigue, there are knocks, we have a lot of matches in a short amount of time so we need to rotate,” he said “Everyone is training really well. It’s a moment to rotate not just because of Thursday, if that was a league game we’d make the same changes.”

Xavi is will be without injured duo Dembele and Pedri against Cadiz, while Ronald Araujo will miss out through suspension. However, the Barcelona coach can welcome back captain Sergio Busquets who has been passed fit and is in the squad after an ankle injury.

