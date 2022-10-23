Xavi Shows Off Exquisite Touch During Barcelona Match [WATCH]

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez may have hung up his boots three years ago but showed during his team’s La Liga clash against Athletic Club at the Camp Nou that he certainly hasn’t lost his touch.

The Catalans were 3-0 up and cruising when Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon hoofed a clearance out of play. Xavi saw it coming and brought it under instant control on the touchline much to the appreciation of the Camp Nou crowd.

The crowd’s appreciation for this Xavi first touch makes it even better. pic.twitter.com/k6xe4Uf9Kf — Andrew Das (@AndrewDasNYT) October 23, 2022

It was a brilliant bit of skill from the manager and matched the performance his team had put on in the first half against Athletic. The Catalans scored three goals inside the opening 22 minutes to take complete control of the match.

Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring with a rare headed goal after 12 minutes before Sergi Roberto made it 2-0 with a fine run and shot. Robert Lewandowski then fired home the hosts’ third of the night after more good work from Dembele.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Xavi Sent Message To Dembele

Dembele’s impressive showing came after Xavi had urged the forward to produce more in his pre-match press conference. The Barcelona boss had praised his winger and made it clear he wants to see more end-product from the 25-year-old.

“He has a unique talent. He has to try, even if he loses balls, I oblige him to take on defenders one-on-one in attacking areas of the field,” he said. “This player, he’s different from the others, he’s unique. He has to dribble, try things, cross…”

Dembele was named in the starting line-up and went on to score his fourth goal of the season so far. His assist for Lewandowski is his fifth of the season but his first in La Liga since the 4-0 win over Real Valladolid back in August.

Barcelona Lose Gavi to Injury

Yet it wasn’t all good news for Barcelona in the first half. The Catalan giants lost key midfielder Gavi to injury after a heavy challenge. The 18-year-old tried to continue but was forced off and replaced by Franck Kessie.

It’s not clear yet how serious the teenager’s injury is but Barcelona certainly won’t want to be without Gavi for long. The Spain international is already a key player for Xavi alongside Pedri and Sergio Busquets in midfield.

Gavi’s talents have also been recognized this week with two prestigious awards. The midfielder won the Kopa Trophy, for best young player, at the Ballon d’Or awards and also picked up the 2022 Golden Boy award.

READ NEXT: Barcelona’s ‘Mini Messi’ Beats Ansu Fati Scoring Record