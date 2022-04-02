Xavi Explains When Ansu Fati Will Make Barcelona Return

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has provided an update on the fitness of teenage striker Ansu Fati who is closing in on a return to first-team action after a hamstring injury.

Fati has not featured since Barcelona’s Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Bilbao in January but is now back in training. Xavi told a pre-match press conference on Saturday, April 2 when Fati will be ready to make his return to competitive action.

“It will depend on Ansu, his feelings, after completing more training sessions. He has trained 3-4 times with the rest of the squad. He’s happy, he’s smiling and this is the most important thing,” he explained. “He’s part of the group and that will help him a lot. His feelings will be important to decide when he will be back.”

Fati will not feature in Barcelona’s next game against Sevilla at the Camp Nou in La Liga on Sunday, April 3. The teenager has not been included in the squad for the match against the Andalusians.

Second Place Up For Grabs

Xavi also looked ahead to Sunday’s big La Liga match. Barcelona have the chance to leapfrog Sevilla in the table and move into second place with a win over Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Barcelona head into the fixture on a run of 13 games unbeaten in the Spanish top flight and Xavi admits his it’s a great opportunity for his team to move up the table.

“Tomorrow is another final for us. We have the chance to go second in the league after a really good run of results. We want to show again that we are in a great dynamic, working hard, and I think we showed at the Bernabeu we can compete against anyone,” he explained. “Yes, tomorrow will be a massive test against Sevilla who are not in their best moment. They are a top side with a fantastic manager that I admire.

Xavi’s side will be aware that Sevilla have wobbled in recent weeks. Lopetegui’s side head into the match at the Camp Nou on a run of four straight draws in La Liga.

Xavi Sends Message To Players

Xavi also had a message for his players as Barcelona return to action after the international break. The Catalans beat league leaders Real Madrid 4-0 last time out at the Santiago Bernabeu and Xavi wants the team to maintain their focus.

“To keep working hard. Our main objective is to play in the Champions League next season,” he said. “We were in a tough situation when we arrived but now we are getting good results. At the Bernabeu it was just three points, we have to continue fighting. We want more points tomorrow and to try to win the Europa League.”

Barcelona face another crunch match after the visit of Sevilla. Xavi’s side head to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, 7 April for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

