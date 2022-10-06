Xavi To Hand 19-Year Barcelona Defender First-Team Chance: Report

Barcelona manager Xavi is short of options in defense ahead of a crucial set of fixtures for the Catalan giants after losing Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, and Hector Bellerin to injury in the early weeks of the season.

The Catalans welcome Celta Vigo to the Camp Nou in La Liga next time out and Xavi is set to call up 19-year-old defender Chadi Riad to first-team training ahead of the match, as reported by Albert Roge.

Riad may even be included in the matchday squad for the game against Celta. Roge adds that the call-up would be a “deserved reward” for the teenager who has impressed for the Under-19 team and is now with Barcelona Atletic.

Barcelona’s injury situation means that Xavi has only two fit senior center-backs currently in Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia. However, full-back Marcos Alonso could also play in the heart of the defense and midfielder Frenkie de Jong has also been deployed previously in the backline.

Sunday’s clash against Celta comes before two huge games for the Catalans. Xavi’s side then head into a must-win clash against Inter in the Champions League before taking on bitter rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Riadi One For The Future?

Riadi seems to have been in Xavi’s thoughts for some time already. The youngster trained with the first team in pre-season and has since extended his current contract at the club until 30, June 2024.

The teenager is regarded as one of the club’s most promising young center-backs and will be hoping he can get the chance to impress Xavi and earn some precious first-team minutes.

Xavi is well-stocked for defenders this season when everyone is fit but there may be room in the squad next season for Riadi. Pique will turn 36 in February and could call time on his Camp Nou career in the summer after falling down the pecking order.

Xavi Frustrated By Barcelona Injuries

There’s no doubt that the injury situation has frustrated Xavi after seeing his lose a host of key players already this season. Xavi is also currently without Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay too after the duo picked up injuries on international duty.

“It frustrates me, yes, but you have to think positively. There are many reasons, the calendar, different training, fatigue, the trips,” he told a news conference. “We are not the only club with injured players. We hope they recover as soon as possible. I’ve already told them they will all be important and now even more so with these four players who are missing.”

Xavi insisted before the start of the season that he wanted two players for each position and he largely has that after a summer of big spending by the Catalan giants. His large squad will be needed too in the coming weeks with some key fixtures coming up both at home and in Europe.

