Barcelona Veteran Offers Future Update: Xavi ‘Wants Me To Stay’

Sergi Roberto’s future at Barcelona remains unclear with the versatile veteran out of contract at the end of the season and able to leave the Camp Nou as a free agent.

The 30-year-old was in a similar situation last summer before signing a one-year contract extension. Roberto has offered an update on his future in an interview with RAC1 and says he is hopeful he will continue past the end of the current campaign, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“I really want to extend my contract with Barcelona and it’s my priority. We are not in negotiations with the club yet,” he said. “Xavi has already told me that he wants me to stay and continue here”.

Roberto has often been criticized by supporters in recent years but his versatility makes him a useful squad option. The 30-year-old can play in defense or in midfield and can also weigh in with useful goals.

The highlight of his Barcelona career was the winning goal in the club’s famous Remontada against PSG in the Champions League back in 2017. Roberto has also scored twice this season in La Liga in just nine appearances.

Will Barca Keep Sergi Roberto?

It’s no surprise to hear Roberto wants to stay at Barca. The 30-year-old has spent his entire career at the club after coming through the famous La Masia academy, winning countless titles.

Roberto playing alongside Xavi during his playing days and clearly has the manager’s backing. Xavi has told the club that renewing Roberto is one of his priorites, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The Barca boss appreciates his versatility and his performances this season. Roberto has played 12 times in all competitions, although he did miss some game time after dislocating his shoulder in October.

Where Will Roberto Feature?

Roberto will be hoping for more game time in the second half of the season but faces a battle to get into Xavi’s starting XI due to the competition for places within the star-studded squad.

Xavi has Pedri, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre available in midfield which means Roberto’s best chance of game time may be in the backline.

Roberto has featured regularly at right-back over the last few seasons, and the position remains a problem area for the Catalans. Hector Bellerin was brought in the summer but has failed to impress and could leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Left-back Alejandro Balde and center-backs Jules Kounde and Ronaldo Araujo have also featured out of position on the right during the 2022-23 campaign but are clearly not the solution.

Roberto could make the position his own if the can shine in 2023. If the veteran can nail down the position it would also put him in a stronger position when it comes to contract renewal talks.

