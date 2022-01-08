Xavi Gives Barcelona Frantic Instructions In Hilarious Clip [WATCH]

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was caught on camera issuing some frantic instructions to his players during his team’s La Liga clash at Granada on Saturday, January 8.

The 41-year-old was spotted gesticulating animatedly at his players in the opening minutes of the game at Los Carmenes, as shown by The Athletic’s John Muller.

Come on guys just do it like me and Iniesta pic.twitter.com/jOdcUJNkcz — John Muller (@johnspacemuller) January 8, 2022

There was plenty of incident at the start of the match. Barcelona striker Luuk de Jong thought he had opened the scoring when he nodded a cross by Gavi past goalkeeper Luís Maximiano.

However, the goal was ruled out for a marginal offside in the build-up. Television replays showed that Gavi was just offside before he put the ball into the box for the Dutchman, as shown by Dermot Corrigan at The Athletic.

Here's the offside in the build-up – was also a super sidefooted cross by Gavi for the header pic.twitter.com/nBq3f8MiIe — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 8, 2022

De Jong then went close again with a scorpion kick but the ball flew just over the crossbar. The action then switched to the other end with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen forced into a good save from Darwin Machis.

Alves & Ter Stegen Hit Landmarks

Barcelona duo Dani Alves and Ter Stegen both started the match and hit landmarks against Granada. The fixture was the Brazilian’s first La Liga game since returning to Barca for a second spell.

Alves took to the pitch at the age of 38 and 247 days to become the oldest player to feature for the Catalans in Spain’s top flight, overtaking former goalkeeper Pinto who had previously held the record.

Meanwhile, Ter Stegen was making his 200th La Liga appearance for Barcelona. The German joined the club from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014 and has won 14 major titles during his time at the Camp Nou.

