Fernando Alonso Injured: Formula 1 Champ in Crash But Isn’t Dead

Fernando Alonso, the Formula 1 champion from Spain was injured in a crash, but he isn’t dead, according to his team, confirming reports in Spanish and Italian media.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fernando Alonso suffered “fractures” after an accident and was taken to a Swiss hospital.

The Spanish driver was struck while training on a bicycle in Swizerland, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, in an article dated February 11, 2021.

The Italian-language site said he was “cycling on the Swiss roads near Lugano.”

His F1 team confirmed he was in an accident but is alive.

“Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland,” the team said in a statement. You can see that statement in full here:

“Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning. Alpine F1 Team will not make any further statement at this point in time. Further updates will be given tomorrow.”

Alonso Was ‘Immediately Rescued’

The report in La Gazzetta said that Alonso was “immediately rescued and admitted to a hospital in the area… the first radiographic examinations… have shown possible fractures.”

He won the Formula 1 race twice with Renault and might miss the beginning of the 2021 season, according to the news site. It’s not believed that his life is in danger.

The article opened, “Centered by a car in Switzerland while he was on a bicycle: immediately rescued, the first examinations would have shown possible fractures. Is the start of the season at risk for the Alpine Renault driver?”

False Rumors of Alonso’s Death Spread on Social Media

Even though the crash was not life-threatening, false rumors immediately spread on social media that Alonso had died. “#RIPAlonso #Fernando #Alonso has died in a crash on his bike. Some car hit him.. Love and blessing to family and friends,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

But it’s not true – Alonso has not died. He’s still alive.

Compounding the rumors, a false Facebook page sprung up in Alonso’s memory. It explained, “At about 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday (February 09, 2021), our beloved racing driver Fernando Alonso passed away. Fernando Alonso was born on July 29, 1981 in Oviedo. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

But, again, that’s false.

Fans expressed upset at the news that he was in a crash at all. “I can’t believe they just ran over #FernandoAlonso,” wrote one on Twitter. Another was less kind, writing, “whats with you and your drivers getting into accidents during winter break!? cursed or what!?”

Nius Diario, a Spanish-language site, explained that Alonso “is passionate about cycling” and shares workouts on social media, some showing 200 kilometer cycling trips.

“In the years that he has been away from Formula 1, the Asturian has managed to proclaim himself champion of the World Endurance, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice, reported Nius Diario.

