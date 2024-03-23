Georgia Football Predicted to Land Star Receiver Labeled Next Julio Jones

It may be a long college football offseason, but the Georgia Bulldogs are hard at work recruiting the team’s future roster. Georgia football could be in the process of landing another big-time receiver.

On3.com predicts Georgia will land wide receiver Travis Smith giving the Bulldogs a 95% chance over other contenders like Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee. The four-star wideout is rated as the No. 99 overall prospect of the 2025 class and the No. 11 ranked receiver.



The standout at Atlanta’s Westlake High School is already a physical wideout at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. Smith’s size has the receiver drawing comparisons to seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones. Clearly, Smith has a lot to accomplish in order to come close to Jones’ production, but it is a promising sign.

“Former professional football player and Georgia Bulldog great Terrence Edwards trains Travis Smith and isn’t afraid to compare him to some of the best pass-catchers to come out of the Southeast in the past few generations,” On3.com described Smith’s outlook. “‘He’s big, fast and powerful like Julio Jones,’ Edwards said. ‘He’s the complete package – height, speed and tracking ability.'”

Georgia Football Rumors: Star Receiver Travis Smith Raved About His March Recruiting Visit With the Bulldogs

Smith took a March visit to Athens and is raving about Kirby Smart’s coaching staff. There is a reason why Georgia is favored to land one of the top wideouts of the 2025 class.



“It was a lot of competitiveness and seeing the guys compete,” Smith told On3.com’s DawgsHQ in a March 18 feature titled, “4-star WR Travis Smith gets an inside look into Georgia’s culture.” “I love seeing that. I love seeing how active they were especially on the first day. I can see how my first day in the spring would be if I went there would be. That was a great experience.”

Georgia Recruiting: The Bulldogs Have the No. 11 Class for 2025

Georgia has the No. 11 ranked recruiting class for 2025, per 247Sports. The current Bulldogs class is headlined by five-star defensive linemen Justus Terry, four-star tight end Elyiss Williams and four-star linebacker Jadon Perlotte. On3.com’s Jeremy Johnson detailed why Georgia is the favorite to land Smith.

“It’s no secret Smith has loved Georgia since the start of this process,” Johnson detailed in a March 5 story titled, “Inside RPM predictions for four major Georgia targets.” “The Bulldogs saw Smith at a camp and gave him a vote of confidence. Smith is also a key, in-state target in a position of need for Georgia.

“The Bulldogs have a lot of talent in their wide receiver room. There aren’t any with the skillset of Smith. Smith’s size and speed make him a unique option for Georgia,” Johnson continued.

“The addition of James Coley hasn’t slowed any momentum here. Smith was one of the first calls. Smith loves the opportunity to develop in Athens. He’d also have an opportunity to be an impact player in his time should he land in Athens because of his unique skillset.”

Georgia Football News: The Bulldogs Landed a Pair of Receivers in the Transfer Portal

Play

As for 2024, Georgia will be looking to replace the production from a pair of playmakers who are headed to the NFL. Tight end Brock Bowers and wideout Ladd McConkey both have a chance to be first round picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Bulldogs landed a pair of transfers who are expected to contribute in 2024. London Humphreys joined Georgia from Vanderbilt, while Colbie Young transferred from Miami to Athens. Rara Thomas, Dillon Bell and Dominic Lovett are also returning as projected starting receivers for Georgia.