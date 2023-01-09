Kenny McIntosh’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh is the son of Richard and Kyria McIntosh. He grew up in Florida as part of a football family. His brothers both also played college football, according to the UGA website.

McIntosh, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will have his family’s support as he plays in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 9, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about Kenny McIntosh’s parents and family:

1. Kenny McIntosh’s Father Coached Him During His Youth Football Days

Play

Kenny McIntosh discusses his nickname, path to UGA, @MikeGriffith32 video Georgia signee Kenny McIntosh was nicknamed "The Blueprint" during his youth football career, and he shared his plan with AJC-DawgNation for success at Georgia during a weekend visit with reporter Mike Griffith in May of 2019. 2019-05-14T11:46:08Z

Kenny McIntosh’s dad, Richard McIntosh Sr., was his youth football coach when he was growing up in Florida, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His father played high school football at Dillard High School in Florida, his son told DawgNation in 2019.

Kenny McIntosh told the newspaper in March 2022, “My daddy taught me to never be soft. My brother’s 6-5 and in the league, and I’m 6-1 right now, so he’s still bigger than me, but I’m still going up against him. I just had that heart at a young age. My dad taught us to compete, so give it all to my dad and my brothers.”

As a young football player, Kenny McIntosh was given the nickname “The Blueprint.” His father told DawgNation, “Oh yeah, you should have seen the smile on his face when he got that nickname. He was really excited about it, and he likes it to this day. I had to explain it to my wife: the reference was to him being the blueprint of a great football player.”

2. Kenny McIntosh’s Mother, Kyria McIntosh, Owns a Courier Service

Kenny McIntosh’s mom owns a courier and delivery service in Pompano Beach, Florida, according to her LinkedIn profile. The company, The Blueprint Pick-Up & Delivery Service, shares a name with her son, according to her social media page. She attended Atlanta Technical College, according to her LinkedIn.

Kyria and Richard McIntosh have six children, including Kenny, according to The Hamilton Spectator.

In 2017, her two older sons, R.J., then at Miami, and Deon, who was playing for Notre Dame, faced off on the football field. Kyria McIntosh told The Spectator, “At the end of the day, we’re a home that is not divided. We’re going to love each other and love on each other. I’d say let the best man win, but they’re two great programs and two great kids. I’m going to be bawling, tears running down my face.”

3. Kenny McIntosh’s Brother, R.J. McIntosh, Played at Miami & Was Drafted by the New York Giants

R.J. McIntosh, a defensive lineman, played high school football at Cardinal Gibbons before joining the Miami Hurricanes in 2015, according to the school’s website. He was on the All-ACC Second Team his junior season, according to the Hurricanes website.

He was drafted by the New York Giants in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, according to the Giants website. He played for the Giants from 2018 to 2021 and was then on the practice squad for the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.

In November 2022, McIntosh returned to Miami, this time joining the Dolphins practice squad, according to the team’s website.

4. McIntosh’s Brother, Deon McIntosh, Played College Football at Washington State & Notre Dame

Deon McIntosh, also a running back, played football at Notre Dame and Washington State, according to his bio on the Cougars website. He played in four games during his senior season at Washington state in 2020.

Deon McIntosh told DawgNation about his brother, “We always brag about how Kenny will be the best out of all of us. We all knew he’d be something special. I’ve told him to keep his faith and family first, and remember why you are there at Georgia and handle your business. Everything else comes after that.”

5. McIntosh Said His Family Has a Motto: ‘It’s Not What Happens But How You Handle It’

Play

Kenny McIntosh explains what other Georgia running backs do well Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh meets with the media following a Georgia practice on Aug. 24 2021-08-24T23:27:51Z

McIntosh told DawgNation in 2021 that his family has a motto that comes from his father, “It’s not what happens but how you handle it.”

McIntosh told DawgNation about the motto while talking about overcoming an elbow injury heading into the 2021-2022 season, “We all have to go through adversity. It was a moment for me to sit down and get healthy and really learn the plays and get more time studying film. It helped me a lot on and off the field. I looked at it as a blessing.”

McIntosh told 247sports.com about stepping into a bigger role with the Bulldogs in 2022, “I’ve been like that my whole life, kind of like the underdog if you want to say it like that. So, I’ve really been preparing for this moment just to come. Just for me to be here in this moment, I thank God for me to finally be here to get the opportunity to go out there and showcase my talent. Now it’s here, so I’m ready.”

Richard McIntosh told DawgNation, “I’ve told Kenny, eventually opportunity will knock, and when it knocks, you kick the door open and show the world what you’re made of. I’ve learned with the older boys that it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, and there will be good days, and there will be bad days. Anything worth having, you have to work hard for it, and with the success Georgia has had with running backs, I know he’s in the best place.”