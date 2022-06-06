Celtics Star Issues Strong Statement on Warriors’ Draymond Green

The Boston Celtics may have lost the game on Sunday, but Al Horford insists that his teammates are not losing their composure over the antics of Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green.

Green has been involved in some testy exchanges over the first two games of the NBA Finals including two in the first half of Sunday’s Game 2. The Warriors big man was hit with a technical foul after getting into a shoving match with Celtics forward Grant Williams early in the first quarter, and was nearly ejected after he and Jaylen Brown got tangled up on another play and Green narrowly avoided a second technical.

After the Warriors pulled away for a 107-88 victory, Celtics forward Al Horford spoke out about the effect that Green’s physical play and on-court antics have on his team.

Celtics Remaining Focused, Ignoring Green

Following the game, Horford was asked what effect Green’s play was having on the Celtics and whether it was breaking their composure. He insisted that it meant nothing to them.