Warriors Boss Delivers Strong Message on Looming Andre Iguodala Decision

The Warriors have not made much of a secret about the fact that, if the team had its way, veteran wing Andre Iguodala would lace up his hightops for Season No. 19 in 2022-23. But it has been clear for the Warriors, as well as for NBA agents of free-agent players around the league, that the Golden State front office is genuinely uncertain of what will happen next with Iguodala.

The Warriors have left open a spot for Iguodala on the roster, a spot the team would need to fill if he chooses not to come back. General manager Bob Myers, speaking on the TK Show on The Athletic, indicated that while the Dubs are happy to be patient with Iguodala, they’re going to need an answer soon.

The Warriors will hold the annual Media Day on September 26, with training camp beginning the following day.

“We’re getting near that point,” Myers said. “I don’t know what he’s going to do, I hope he plays for us. I know you’ve heard Steve (Kerr) comment on that. I really think he’s important to our season.”

Iguodala Will Be a Major Contributor

Iguodala was not a particularly important factor on the floor during last year’s championship run, as he averaged just 4.0 points on 38.0% shooting and 23.0% 3-point shooting in 19.5 minutes for the season. He made only seven appearances in Golden State’s championship postseason, averaging 1.6 points.

But, Myers said, Iguodala’s importance goes beyond his on-court production, especially as the Warriors walk a tightrope between repeating as champs behind Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and developing young talent like Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Jordan Poole and James Wiseman.

“Andre is one of those guys … he’s got a great respect level about him, he has got a great presence,” Myers said. “He is one of the few people in the world that can look Curry or Draymond or Klay in the eye and meet them at their level, but also grab a Jordan Poole or Kuminga or Wiseman and speak to them, encourage them. There’s no one else in the league who can do that for our team.”

Warriors Need Help With a Backup Ballhandler

But Myers did add that Iguodala’s role with the Warriors won’t be strictly as a rah-rah figurehead. He will play, and can contribute, especially as a backup ballhandler. If he does not return, rookie second-round pick Ryan Rollins could be called into action with meaningful minutes, which is not an ideal situation for Kerr.

“We think he can play and help us in certain spots,” Myers said. “We really want him back. This isn’t like charity thing, it’s not, ‘We can’t not say yes to Andre because he’s won championships.’ We have pursued him more than he has pursued us. But we have also left him the grace to make the decision on his own because he’s earned that, too. He’s played in the NBA long enough, he knows what it is, he’s played in our organization. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him.

“We’re hoping he does. But it is coming down to decision time. But you don’t push Andre Iguodala. If you push Andre, he will resist.”